Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officers union opposes BPCL privatisation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:23 IST
Officers union opposes BPCL privatisation

Officers union of blue-chip PSUs on Monday opposed the government's decision to privatise India's second-biggest oil firm BPCL, saying family silver worth Rs 9 lakh crore is being sold for a fraction of the amount. The Federation of Oil PSU Officers (FOPO) and Confederation of Maharatna Companies (COMCO), claiming to represent over 70,000 officers of the top state-owned firms, at a press conference said the government was killing the goose which lays golden eggs by privatising the highly profitable Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL).

"Our comprehensive evaluation of the assets of BPCL reveals true worth of BPCL to be Rs 9 lakh crore. Today's market cap of BPCL is Rs 1.06 lakh crore. Typically, management control fetches 30-40 per cent premium over the market cap. Even after considering a premium of over 100 per cent, there is likely destruction of wealth to the tune of Rs 4.46 lakh crore," said Mukul Kumar, convenor, FOPO and COMCO. The officers union, he said, was not opposed to private competition but they should not be handed on a platter assets set up over years. "Let them come in and set up their own infrastructure. We don't have any problem to compete with them."

The Union Cabinet had last month approved the sale of the government's entire 53.29 per cent stake in BPCL, arguing the resources unlocked by the strategic disinvestment would be used to finance social sector programmes benefiting the public. BPCL was created by nationalising Burmah Shell after the private firms refused to cooperate in the national duties during the 1971 war, Kumar said. "The proposed privatisation would be no less than taking about-turn from the compulsion cited for effecting nationalisation."

Asked if the officers union will go on strike to protest privatisation plans, he replied in the negative, saying they will submit a representation to the Prime Minister about the facts. "BPCL is a Maharatna company and part of the Fortune 500 list of companies for 15 years. It has sound finances, efficient management, second-largest fuel retailer, pays more than Rs 17,000 crore as dividend to the central government. It has 6,000 acres of land across India, of which 750 acres is in Mumbai alone which is valued for crores of rupees," he said.

He said privatising BPCL would dent the government's social commitment as the new owner is not likely to follow the policy of providing reservation to SC/ST, OBCs and economically weaker classes as also not service remote and not so profitable areas. "The goose that lays golden eggs is being killed to meet the government's fiscal deficit target," he said. "This is anti-people and biggest wealth destroyer step."

Citing past privatisation moves where the new buyer asset stripped the companies they acquired, he said the government should empower the PSUs and give them level playing field to compete with the private sector. "This (privatisation of BPCL) is suicidal for the country," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Senior journalist dead after fatal attack

Senior journalist Naresh Mitra died here on Monday, 17 days after he was found fatally injured under mysterious circumstances near his office. Mitra, a senior journalist of the Times of India known for his environmental reporting, was 46. ...

NCP to oppose Citizenship Bill in Parliament: Malik

The Citizenship Amendment Bill is anti-Constitutional and the BJP-led Union government is pushing it only for political benefits, Nationalist Congress Party chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said here on Monday. The Citizenship Amendment Bill...

Israeli parties agree on March 2 election if no government formed

Israels two biggest parties agreed on Monday on a March 2 election date, barring a last-minute power-sharing deal, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fighting for political survival under criminal indictment. A 21-day period in which pa...

BJD in 'unholy alliance' with BJP, not raising state's issues

The ruling BJD in Odisha has forged an unholy alliance with the BJP and is not raising issues important to the state in Parliament, the Congress said on Monday. State Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik said, before the elections earlier this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019