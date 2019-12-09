Left Menu
Flowhaven Raises $5.2M Led by Global Founders Capital to Modernize Brand Licensing Relationship Management

"nofollow" >Flowhaven, the only brand licensing solution built on the world's #1 CRM platform, "nofollow" >Salesforce, today announces the closing of its $5.2 million (€4.75 million) seed round. "nofollow" >Global Founders Capital led the investment round with participation from existing investors including "nofollow" >Icebreaker.vc and the Finnish government.

Global Founders Capital invests in startups that disrupt existing markets or create new ones. Portfolio investments include Facebook, Slack, Trivago, Canva, Eventbrite and more.

"Brand licensing is a fast-growing industry with a deep opportunity for technologically-driven advancement. Flowhaven is bringing that from a point of passion, deep industry knowledge, and customer-centricity. We are elated to welcome Flowhaven into the Global Founders Capital family and look forward to partnering on the road ahead to build a category-defining company," says Philippe Klintefelt Collet, partner, Global Founders Capital.

Icebreaker.vc is a VC firm with a focus on software-driven companies in the Nordics and Baltics. Icebreaker.vc and Flowhaven have worked together since 2018 with a focus on international growth and sales & marketing acceleration.

"Flowhaven is one of the best examples of our investment focus, having deep industry knowledge and a software-driven solution to a growing global problem. We are proud to continue supporting the team with this investment round and welcome new Global Founders Capital on-board. We are very much looking forward to the upcoming acceleration of Flowhaven's international business," says Aleksi Partanen, partner, Icebreaker.vc.

The funding will see Flowhaven further its mission to modernize the brand licensing industry by expanding its sales and marketing efforts around the globe, contributing to its product development and key hires.

"To achieve long-term success, we wanted to involve brilliant investors who had prior experience helping companies accelerate and sustain growth. We are excited to continue our partnership with Icebreaker.vc and embark on a mutually beneficial journey with Global Founders Capital," says Kalle Törmä, chief executive officer and founder, Flowhaven.

This round of funding continues an extraordinary year of growth, which saw Flowhaven grow its customer roster, expand in the US and UK, and triple its market share globally. In 2019, the company formed partnerships with global companies including Globosat, Gruner+Jahr, Crunchyroll, and more.

Founded in 2016 by Törmä, Flowhaven is a state of the art technology platform that helps brand licensing professionals optimize their workflows and increase revenue.

Contact:
Kalle Törmä
"nofollow" >kalle.torma@flowhaven.com
+1 888-720-0935
Flowhaven.com

Photo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041289/Flowhaven_Co_founders.jpg

Logo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041290/FLOWHAVEN_Logo.jpg

