Left Menu
Development News Edition

Subex ties up with RAG for fraud management solution

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:28 IST
Subex ties up with RAG for fraud management solution

Global telecom solutions provider Subex on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Risk & Assurance Group (RAG) to provide a blockchain-based fraud management solution to its customers. Fraud continues to be a major problem for telecom operators, costing them billions of dollars annually.

"As part of this alliance, Subex becomes part of the RAG Wangiri Blockchain Consortium which seeks to use blockchain technology to gather real-time industry threat intelligence about fraudsters," Subex said in a filing to the BSE. RAG is run by experts in the field of risk and assurance within telecom companies. The consortium includes some of the world's leading communications service providers from North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, the filing said.

With technology enabling fraudsters to outsmart traditional fraud management controls, solutions that can enable data exchange in real-time are the need of the hour for operators, Subex said. So by partnering with the RAG Wangiri Blockchain Consortium, Subex aims to provide its customers with a decentralized and cryptographically secure blockchain ledger of fraud-related information, it added.

"The threat of fraud is ever-looming and telecom operators are consistently challenged to keep up with the increasing sophistication of fraudsters in today's digital ecosystem. While data exchange between operators has always been touted as a solution to the problem, past industry efforts have been limited and largely offline," Subex Head – Strategy and Products Rohit Maheshwari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Four dead, two injured after gun rampage at Czech hospital

A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrova, killing four people and seriously injuring two others, police said.There are four dead and two seriously injured people on the site, regional police spokeswoma...

Japanese man says he will admit guilt in court over 2016 killings of disabled people-media

A Japanese man accused of killing 19 disabled people at a care home south of Tokyo in 2016 said he will admit to the killings at his trial due to begin in January, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper reported. Satoshi Uematsu, 29, is in detentio...

Duterte to end martial law in Philippine south after 2 years

Manila Philippines, Dec 10 AP President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to end more than two years of martial law in the southern Philippines after government forces considerably weakened Islamic militant groups there with the capture and killi...

S.Africa's Eskom plans more load shedding, says crisis manageable

Eskom plans more load shedding due to flooding that triggered unprecedented blackouts a day earlier, South Africas state power firm said on Tuesday, but added the crisis was manageable. Eskom on Monday announced power cuts of up to 6,000 me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019