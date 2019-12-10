Left Menu
Grofers expands operations to 27 cities

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 14:53 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 14:53 IST
SoftBank-backed Grofers on Tuesday said it has expanded its services to 27 cities in the country, including Vadodara, Meerut, Rohtak, Panipat, Agra and Durgapur. Grofers, which was launched in 2014 by Albinder Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar, previously had presence in 14 Indian cities.

"With this expansion, we plan to reach out to consumers in non-metro cities and introduce them to the world of value-for-money groceries. Increased smartphone penetration has already set the path for digital adoption and we are hopeful that we would be able to dominate this space, just like we have done in our existing markets," Grofers co-founder and CEO Dhindsa said. Over the last two years, Grofers has seen its annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) grow to USD 700 million (about Rs 4,900 crore), the statement said.

"Focussed on the price sensitive Indian consumers who are primarily driven by savings, the company believes this expansion will help Grofers to deepen the penetration of its wide portfolio of own brands," it added. Close to 90 per cent of Grofers' users are already using the company's private label brands (G-brands), the statement said.

