Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eye Level recognizes young talents at its 27th Eye Level Literary Awards

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:56 IST
Eye Level recognizes young talents at its 27th Eye Level Literary Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level, a global leader in the education industry, has successfully held its ceremony for the 2019 Eye Level Literary awards on December 7, 2019, at the Eye Level Hall, Daekyo Korea HQ.

Over the past two decades, the Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA in short) has recognized creativity and excellence in writing. For this year, more than 15,000 participants across 10 countries including Korea, US, China (Hong Kong), Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Myanmar joined the event. For the global division, more than 5,100 students between 4-9 years of age registered and joined the contest to produce a drawing about a given topic, as well as a 50-word caption to describe it. This year, the younger group of children was to illustrate their thoughts about "My Hobby" whereas the older group had the topic "If I Could Change One Thing in the World".

A total of six winners were selected from the global category – three from each age group – and were invited to Korea to join the global awards ceremony with a parent/guardian. The winners, Shi Zhan Lim (Malaysia), Zhao Zixi (Hong Kong), Karl Theodore (Indonesia), Brielle Michaella T. Mac (Philippines), Gia Giridhar (USA), Mithil Sai S. (India), were rewarded with a complimentary trip to Seoul, including a 3-day trip around the capital of South Korea.

After the ceremony, Eye Level will be donating $1 with every registration to the Eye Level Literary Award to the Save the Children Fund, an international organization dedicated to improving the lives of children through better education, health care, and economic opportunities, as well as providing emergency aid in natural disasters, war, and other conflicts. This charitable effort is being coordinated by the World Youth & Culture Foundation and the Daekyo Culture Foundation.

About Eye Level

As of 2019, more than 2 million children from 20 countries around the world have experienced the Eye Level program.

Our teaching philosophy begins with understanding where each child's academic level, personal interest and learning ability is. Thereafter, Eye Level helps students master every learning concept through one-on-one coaching with a small step approach. At Eye Level, we help students be self-directed Problem Solvers, Critical Thinkers, Lifelong Learners; setting them up for success in school and beyond.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191210/2665997-1

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Climate change tops list of global worries for young people, says Amnesty

Adds comment, updates with UN negotiations By Megan RowlingMADRID, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Four out of 10 young people view climate change as one of the most important issues facing the world, an Amnesty International survey on ...

Delhi court reserves verdict for Dec 16 in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved verdict for next week in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017. During in-camera proceedings, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma reserved t...

Residing in another state, not Nepal: GJM leaders tells HC

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha GJM leaders Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri on Tuesday told the Calcutta High Court that they are residing in another state and not in Nepal, a claim challenged by the West Bengal government which said they have fled to ...

Finland's parliament approves world's youngest prime minister

Finlands parliament approved the nomination on Tuesday of 34-year-old Social Democrat Sanna Marin as the worlds youngest serving prime minister.Out of the parliaments 200 members, 99 voted in favor and 70 against Marins nomination as the No...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019