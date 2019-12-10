Left Menu
Various cooperation issues discussed by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Japanese Minister

Dr. Singh spoke about the investment made by Japan in North East India, especially in the infrastructure.

Japanese Minister Mr. Hiroshi Kajiyama said that both countries need to share each other’s experiences. Image Credit: ANI

A Japanese delegation led by the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Mr. Hiroshi Kajiyama met Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, here today.

During the meeting, various issues related to cooperation in the areas of nuclear energy, infrastructure, and technology were discussed. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that, from the very beginning, India's nuclear power programme is devoted to peaceful purposes. He mentioned about use of nuclear energy in the fields of energy, agriculture, and medicine. During the meeting, the Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings of March and September 2018 on the issue of Civil Nuclear Liability were also mentioned. The next meeting of JWG is proposed to be held in January 2020, the Minister said.

Dr. Singh spoke about the investment made by Japan in North East India, especially in the infrastructure. He also mentioned about the technological contribution made by Japan in the Bullet train project in India. Both the countries have developed special bonding under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Minister said. He further said that Japanese Prime Minister Mr. Shinzo Abe will be visiting India later this week, adding that the North East region has a special emotional significance for Japan. The region has a lot of potential for growth and industrialization, the Minister added. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Japan is one of the closest partners and India attaches high priority to its relationship with Japan. India and Japan are going to collaborate in a healthy and productive manner, the Minister said.

Japanese Minister Mr. Hiroshi Kajiyama said that both countries need to share each other's experiences. The issue of human resources and related issues were also discussed. Both sides emphasized mutual cooperation for further development.

(With Inputs from PIB)

