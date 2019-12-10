Left Menu
Development News Edition

STL-IIT Madras sign MoU, to set up Chair Professorship in 5G

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:37 IST
STL-IIT Madras sign MoU, to set up Chair Professorship in 5G

STL-IIT Madras sign MoU, to set up Chair Professorship in 5G Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI): Global leader in end-to-end data networks solutions Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) has inked a memorandum of understanding with Indian Institute of Technology for research and advancements in 5G communication technology. "5G technology is still evolving while efficient and affordable standards need to be developed. The IIT-Madras and STL industry-academia joint initiative will support development of such standards and technologies," a company statement said on Tuesday.

The partnership would also see sponsoring a Chair Professorship in 5G. The chair occupant would be full-time institute faculty and would be identified through institute's comprehensive review and selection process, it said. The chair occupant would work towards accelerating the advancements in 5G by unifying research and domain knowledge of IIT Madras with STL's industry expertise in 5G and end-to- end network connectivity.

"STL, as a data networks innovator is always at the forefront of bringing end-to-end connectivity solutions and transforming lives with technology," STL group CTO Badri Gomatam said. "We are entering the era of 5G connectivity and we need to make the most of it. Through this partnership, STL and IIT Madras are committed to realise the enormous potential of 5G for customers and industry in India and global markets," Gomatam said.

IIT Madras, Head Department of electrical engineering, Davil Koilpillai said, "We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Sterlite Technologies Ltd for sponsoring this Chair." The joint initiative would play a critical role in boosting innovation and developing young talent in 5G domain, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump assails FBI Director Wray after report finds no political bias

President Donald Trump berated FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday after a U.S. government investigation found no evidence of political bias when the FBI began investigating contacts between Trumps presidential campaign and Russia in 2...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon not expecting new aid pledges at Paris meeting - official

Lebanon does not expect new aid pledges at a conference which France is hosting on Wednesday to press for the quick formation of a new government that can tackle an acute financial crisis.French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged Leb...

The Autograph: Die-hard MSD fan Pranav wants "183 autographs" from his idol

Theres a certain amount of intrigue associated with 183 in Indian cricket and die-hard fans have their own reasons for remembering the number. For most, it is the score India defended against the mighty West Indies at the 1983 World Cup, fo...

11 more centres set up to facilitate registration of aspirants for NEET

Eleven more centres have been set up to facilitate trouble-free registration of aspirants for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET, an official spokesman said on Tuesday. The facilitation centres have been set up at Gandhi Memori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019