STL-IIT Madras sign MoU, to set up Chair Professorship in 5G Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI): Global leader in end-to-end data networks solutions Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) has inked a memorandum of understanding with Indian Institute of Technology for research and advancements in 5G communication technology. "5G technology is still evolving while efficient and affordable standards need to be developed. The IIT-Madras and STL industry-academia joint initiative will support development of such standards and technologies," a company statement said on Tuesday.

The partnership would also see sponsoring a Chair Professorship in 5G. The chair occupant would be full-time institute faculty and would be identified through institute's comprehensive review and selection process, it said. The chair occupant would work towards accelerating the advancements in 5G by unifying research and domain knowledge of IIT Madras with STL's industry expertise in 5G and end-to- end network connectivity.

"STL, as a data networks innovator is always at the forefront of bringing end-to-end connectivity solutions and transforming lives with technology," STL group CTO Badri Gomatam said. "We are entering the era of 5G connectivity and we need to make the most of it. Through this partnership, STL and IIT Madras are committed to realise the enormous potential of 5G for customers and industry in India and global markets," Gomatam said.

IIT Madras, Head Department of electrical engineering, Davil Koilpillai said, "We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Sterlite Technologies Ltd for sponsoring this Chair." The joint initiative would play a critical role in boosting innovation and developing young talent in 5G domain, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)