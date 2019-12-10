Left Menu
Development News Edition

USAID delegation visit Luxor to support Egypt’s development priorities

These Upper Egypt projects are part of the four decades of partnership between the American and Egyptian people to bolster self-reliance, foster stability, promote economic growth, and reduce poverty. 

USAID delegation visit Luxor to support Egypt’s development priorities
At a family health clinic, the delegation met with Egyptian staff to learn how they are conducting seminars on maternal and child health and nutrition, areas in which USAID closely coordinates with the Ministry of Health to provide technical assistance. Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator Andrew Plitt and Middle East Affairs Director Jessica Zaman visited Luxor from Washington this week to reaffirm USAID's strong partnership with the Egyptian people and support for Egypt's development priorities. In a meeting on Tuesday with Luxor Governor Mustafa Mohamed Alhem Khaled, the delegation discussed USAID's support for Upper Egypt priorities, including water and wastewater services, voluntary family planning, agriculture, and tourism development.

The delegation visited the El Hebeil Wastewater Treatment facility to hear from Mamdouh Raslan, Chairman of the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater, about how the USAID-funded expansion of the facility will meet the needs of the governorate's growing population while using energy-efficient technologies to keep the cost of operation and maintenance minimal. At a family health clinic, the delegation met with Egyptian staff to learn how they are conducting seminars on maternal and child health and nutrition, areas in which USAID closely coordinates with the Ministry of Health to provide technical assistance.

The delegation visited with Egyptian farmers to see how USAID is supporting them in meeting global agricultural best practices, and heard from Agriculture Technical School graduates and current students about how USAID-sponsored training helped them get jobs on commercial farms or start their own businesses.

Finally, in Esna, the delegation met with local partner Takween to learn about an innovative model, funded by USAID, that improves Esna's potential for responsible cultural tourism, and that strikes a balance between heritage conservation, tourism requirements, and local development needs.

These Upper Egypt projects are part of the four decades of partnership between the American and Egyptian people to bolster self-reliance, foster stability, promote economic growth, and reduce poverty. USAID's program in Egypt, totaling over $30 billion since 1978, promotes a healthy, educated, and employed population.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Exxon Mobil prevails in New York climate change lawsuit

A judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of Exxon Mobil Corp in a lawsuit brought by New York state accusing the oil company of hiding from investors the true cost of addressing climate change. Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court rul...

Deschamps' France contract extended to 2022 World Cup - source

Paris, Dec 10 AFP Didier Deschamps contract as coach of world champions France has been extended through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a source said Tuesday. Deschamps, a former France skipper who led the team to 1998 World Cup glory, has...

'I have questions': Russian high-jump star Lasitskene slams officials

Moscow, Dec 10 AFP One of Russias top athletes, three-time world champion high jumper Mariya Lasitskene, on Tuesday called sports officials to account after her country was banned for four years from international competition. In her open l...

Govt snatching rights of Anglo-Indians but sheds false tears for minorities in neighbourhood: Cong

Accusing the government of snatching the rights of Indias smallest minority community, the Anglo-Indians, the Congress on Tuesday alleged that the government was shedding crocodile tears over the minority communities facing discrimination i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019