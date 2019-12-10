Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK midcaps slip on weak data; trade news cushions FTSE fall

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:52 IST
UPDATE 2-UK midcaps slip on weak data; trade news cushions FTSE fall

Britain's mid-cap index tumbled on Tuesday after lacklustre domestic growth data, while the FTSE 100 came off its earlier lows on a report that planned U.S. tariffs on China could be delayed. The bluechip index had slid as much as 1.3%, weighed down by a more than 6% drop in Ashtead after the industrial firm warned of challenging conditions in the UK.

The bourse subsequently recouped a bulk of those losses to end 0.3% lower, boosted by a Wall Street Journal report https://on.wsj.com/2E1KAph that negotiators from Washington and Beijing were planning on delaying tariffs set to come into effect this Sunday. "Though it is not the agreement the markets are so desperate for, a can-kick is better than nothing," Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said.

The FTSE 250 shed 0.7%, as recent optimism over a prospective victory for the Conservative Party in Britain's Dec. 12 election gave way to concerns about slowing economic growth. Data showed Britain's economy grew at its slowest annual pace in nearly seven years in October. Though sterling managed to shrug off the negative reading, more domestically-focussed stocks remained pressured.

Fashion retailer Ted Baker plunged as much as 36%, to levels not seen since 2003, after the sudden exit of its chief executive and chairman as it issued a second profit warning in two months and suspended its dividend. The retailer is bracing for its worst annual performance since its 1997 listing.

"Ted Baker is truly having the nightmare before Christmas," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said. "The business appears to be unravelling... given how Ted has gone from being a retail superstar to one very much out of fashion." Some of the UK's biggest retailers dragged on the main bourse after data showed total grocery sales growth slowed in the 12 weeks to Dec. 1. Morrisons dropped 3% and Sainsbury's declined by 1.4%.

Engine maker Rolls-Royce fell 3.3% after the resignation of Bradley Singer, a representative of its largest shareholder, the activist investor ValueAct Capital. Meanwhile, Tullow Oil outperformed the mid-caps as it jumped 14.3%, a day after plunging 70% following the exit of its CEO and dividend suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

Sorry state of affairs: Venkaiah Naidu on high absenteeism in Parliament

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over high absenteeism in Parliament, describing it as a sorry state of affairs. Addressing the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards here, Naidu emphasized the importance of a...

Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A film based on the life of Bangladeshs first popular female surfer is facing calls to be banned, accused of hurting religious sentiments in the conservative Muslim nation.Supreme C...

Paris charity gets share of $1 mln prize for training refugees as museum guides

Guinean refugee Ibrahima Conde arrived in Paris knowing little about French culture. Two years later, he knows enough to work as a museum guide, a job he was trained for by the charity Sama for All. The charity, founded in 2017, works with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019