Xylem showcases new commercial and industrial metering solution

Water technology company Xylem on Tuesday showcased its new commercial and industrial metering solution under 'Sensus' brand that offers information on temperature readings and on integrated pressure measurement to network operators. "The new C&I metering solution being showcased for the first time in India is a sensor that enables the digitisation of water networks. It also offers information on non-invasive temperature readings and optional pressure measurement," the company said in a statement.

The solution showcased here is most effective and accurate and battery-powered to meet the needs of commercial and industrial applications, it said. Sensus was acquired by Xylem in 2016 and has over 500 employees in the country. It has technology centres in Bengaluru and Vadodara.

According to a company official, "Chennai has been identified as a key focus market due to the persistent water issues it faces." PTI VIJ IJT SMN SMN

