China Mobile International (CMI) took the honor as the "Best Asian Wholesale Operator" at this year's prestigious Telecom Review Excellence Awards in Dubai, UAE.

Today's accolade recognizes CMI's continued investment and innovation in extending its network resources to give customers huge network capacity, connecting Asia, Belt and Road (B&R) region and rest of the world. CMI evolves to serve the needs of its customers as they grow and develop in the digital transformation era. With CMI's commitment to better serving customers, it has integrated wholesale carrier services under iConnect. It garnered strong and solid growth momentum in terms of customer acquisition, revenue and market share in the past year.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious title as the 'Best Asian Wholesale Operator'. It is a new milestone for CMI and serves as evidence of our company's dedication to innovation and service excellence," said Andrew Niu, Chief Partnership Officer at China Mobile International. "To help build an ecosystem that enables services such as 5G and IoT to thrive globally, CMI launched its 5G initiative in June as part of its Hand-in-Hand program. We hope to capitalize on opportunities for 5G era for its own business and also those of partners across industry and their customers."

Built on an extensive and reliable global network, CMI offers customers low-latency connectivity as well as broad coverage and capacity. As a trusted and reputable wholesales provider of international connectivity, CMI has customised and optimised its services to cater to carriers' needs. CMI strives to enhance its wholesale solutions and customer service to bring more value to global carrier partners under iConnect.

Winners of the Telecom Review Excellence Awards were chosen by a judging panel of 15 industry experts. Telecom Review honored leading ICT brands at its awards ceremony that was held on December 10, 2019.

About CMI

China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile, mainly responsible for the operation of China Mobile's international business. In order to provide better services to meet the growing demand in the international telecommunications market, China Mobile established a subsidiary, CMI, in December 2010. Leveraging the strong support by China Mobile, CMI is a trusted partner that provides comprehensive international telecom services and solutions to international enterprisers, carriers and mobile users.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CMI has expanded our footprint in 22 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.cmi.chinamobile.com.

About iConnect

China Mobile is one of the largest global telecoms operators in terms of network scale and subscriber base. Leveraging China Mobile's global network, China Mobile International (CMI) provides a wide spectrum of international telecommunications services, with over 940 million mobile subscribers worldwide. CMI continues to strengthen the suite of capabilities for all kinds of carrier solutions and is committed to taking its carrier service to the next level by delivering better and convenient services to partners around the world. CMI is a one-stop-shop trusted partner for carrier services, its carrier solution iConnect is comprised of iConnect Voice, iConnect SMS, iConnect Mobile, iConnect Data and iConnect Pro.