Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha awaiting Rs 15,558-cr dues including GST compensation: CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:41 IST
Maha awaiting Rs 15,558-cr dues including GST compensation: CM

The Maharashtra government is awaiting "legitimate dues" of Rs 15,558.05 crore comprising GST compensation upto November 2019 from the Centre, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stated. In his letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the CM has sought immediate release of the amount.

The copy of the CM's letter was made available to media by his office on Wednesday. "The pending dues include Rs 6946.29 core of tax devolution and Rs 8611.76 crore towards GST compensation," it stated.

"As per the Union budget 2019-20, the tax devolution to Maharashtra was Rs 46,630.66 crore which is 11.15 per cent more than Rs 41952.65 crore received by the state during 2018-19. But, the state has received only Rs 20254.92 crore till October 2019 which is 25.53 per cent less compared to the budget estimate of 2019-20. "Instead of receiving the enhanced amount, the state has received less than the budgeted amount. With further slowdown of the economy during the second quarter, it's likely that there will be further reduction in tax devolution," the letter said.

It also expressed fear of a shortfall in GST collections compared to the benchmark growth of 14 per cent due to the slowdown in the economy. "During the current financial year, we have received Rs 5635 crore as GST compensation for the first four months only. However, an amount of Rs 8611.76 crore is due towards the GST compensation upto November 2019, he said.

The letter further stated that Integrated GST (IGST) settlement was done during 2017-18 based on tax devolution formula of the Finance Commission, instead of the formula adopted for such settlement. "As per the latest CAG report, for the year ended March 2018, the IGST settlement for many transactions is not happening," it stated.

"The state is awaiting legitimate dues of Rs 15,558.05 crore from the Centre. The state is also suffering due to the shortfall in tax devolution. Timely release of GST compensation and tax devolution amount will help my state to manage finances efficiently," the letter stated. In a meeting with finance ministers of Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh last week, Sitharaman had assured that GST compensation due to them for August and September will be released soon. She, however, did not specify a timeline.

Thackeray heads a coalition government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which came to power last month. The BJP-led NDA government headed Maharashtra prior to the October 21 assembly polls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-How a mega fire spread toward Sydney

Ferry services were halted, fire alarms triggered and Sydneys famous Harbour Bridge and Opera House disappeared from view in a thick, smoky haze this week.These were the effects of winds that merged a number of bushfires into a single gigan...

Television watching strongly linked to higher risk of childhood obesity: Study

Researchers analysed five different lifestyle habits for their contribution to a higher risk of obesity in children, and found that television watching had the strongest association. The scientists, including those from Barcelona Institute ...

Maha: BJP corporator gets 5-yr RI in bribery case

A BJP corporator was on Wednesday sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment by a court here in Maharashtra for taking bribe in 2014. District Judge special Anti-Corruption Bureau cases P P Jadhav pronounced Varsha Bhanushali, the corpo...

Centre not concerned about protests against citizenship bill: Gehlot

The Centre is not concerned about protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and trying to divert attention from real issues such as economic slowdown, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged on Wednesday. Gehl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019