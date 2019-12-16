Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex rallies 175 pts to hit record high; Nifty tests 12,100

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 09:50 IST
Sensex rallies 175 pts to hit record high; Nifty tests 12,100
Image Credit: ANI

Market benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 175 points to hit its record high of 41,185.03 in the opening session on Monday tracking global euphoria over the US-China trade deal. After starting significantly higher, the 30-share index pared gains to trade 15.33 points or 0.04 percent up at 41,025.04. Similarly, the broader Nifty was trading 5.75 points or 0.05 percent up at 12,092.45.

Kotak Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 2.01 percent, followed by HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Bajaj Auto, and SBI. On the other hand, Sun Pharma was the top loser, shedding up to 1.57 percent. Yes Bank, HUL, ITC, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank were also trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 428 points, or 1.05 percent, higher at 41,009.71, while the Nifty settled 114.90 points, or 0.96 percent, higher at 12,086.70. On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 115.70 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 384.92 crore, data available with the stock exchange showed on Friday.

According to traders, an agreement between the US and China over trade tariffs has enthused global investors. The two countries have reached a historic agreement on a phase one trade deal reaching a big breakthrough in the over 18-month-long bruising trade war between the world's two largest economies that threatened to roil the global economy.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a flat note. Back home, market participants are eyeing announcement of wholesale inflation later in the day, traders said.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.34 percent to USD 65 per barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 6 paise to 70.77 in the morning session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhis Jamia Miiia Islamia and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act rippled in angry waves through the country on Monday with demonstrations in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow and...

Momota trumps badminton greats with record-smashing year

Shanghai, Dec 16 AFP Kento Momota was banned from badminton for gambling in 2016. Fast forward to 2019 and the Japanese has enjoyed one of the most successful years in the sports history. Momota has cleaned up in mens badminton over the pas...

SC directs Centre, states to appoint information commissioners in CIC, SICs within 3 months

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre and the state to appoint within three months information commissioners in the Central Information Commission and State Information Commissions and said there was a need to evolve guidelines t...

Soccer-Oman fire Dutch coach Koeman

Dutchman Erwin Koeman has been fired from his role as Oman head coach, the countrys football association announced following a disappointing performance at the Gulf Cup. Oman went into the competition as defending champions having won the k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019