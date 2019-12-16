Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee rises 8 paise to 70.75 against USD in early trade

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 09:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 09:52 IST
Rupee rises 8 paise to 70.75 against USD in early trade
Image Credit: Flickr

The Indian rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 70.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as easing crude oil prices and positive developments on the US-China trade talk front strengthened investor sentiments. Forex traders said the weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also supported the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 70.80, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.75, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled for the day at 70.83 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.80 against the dollar at 0940 hrs. US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the US and China have reached a historic agreement on a phase one trade deal.

The phase one of the trade deal requires structural reforms and other changes to China's economic and trade regime in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange. It also includes a commitment by China that it will make substantial additional purchases of US goods and services in the coming years.

Forex traders said higher opening in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows also supported the local unit, while weak macroeconomic numbers weighed on the domestic unit and restricted the upmove. Rising food prices pushed the retail inflation in November to an over a three-year high of 5.54 percent, while the industrial sector output shrank for the third month in a row by 3.8 percent in October.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday promised more stimulus measures for sectors of the economy in distress as she counted on steps taken till now to boost growth by driving up consumption. Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 31.38 points higher at 40,041.09 and Nifty up 5.80 points at 12,092.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 115.70 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.35 percent to trade at USD 64.99 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.11 percent to 97.06. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.77 percent in the morning trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Momota trumps badminton greats with record-smashing year

Shanghai, Dec 16 AFP Kento Momota was banned from badminton for gambling in 2016. Fast forward to 2019 and the Japanese has enjoyed one of the most successful years in the sports history. Momota has cleaned up in mens badminton over the pas...

SC directs Centre, states to appoint information commissioners in CIC, SICs within 3 months

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre and the state to appoint within three months information commissioners in the Central Information Commission and State Information Commissions and said there was a need to evolve guidelines t...

Soccer-Oman fire Dutch coach Koeman

Dutchman Erwin Koeman has been fired from his role as Oman head coach, the countrys football association announced following a disappointing performance at the Gulf Cup. Oman went into the competition as defending champions having won the k...

Country facing "explosive" atmosphere: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday lashed out at the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, saying it was an attempt to curb freedom. He said the country was facing an explosive atmosphere. Speaking at a joint protest m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019