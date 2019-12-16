Left Menu
Development News Edition

Train services between West Bengal and Northeast suspended

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 17:31 IST
Train services between West Bengal and Northeast suspended

Trains between West Bengal and the Northeast have come to a complete halt with the Eastern Railway suspending all its services to the northern region of the state, officials said on Monday. Eastern Railway (ER) spokesperson Nikhil Chakraborty said no train was running beyond Malda.

Officials said all trains originating from Howrah, Sealdah and Kolkata stations towards north Bengal have been suspended till further notice keeping in mind the safety and security of passengers. However, they said, trains from these three stations to destinations outside the state were running as usual.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had suspended all trains last week as protests spread over the amended Citizenship Act, but some services have been resumed, NFR CPRO Subhanan Chanda said. All trains from the NFR zone to the ER zone have been cancelled on Monday in view of the situation in West Bengal, these include 19 long-distance trains.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that just because a few trains were set on fire, the Centre has stopped railway services in most parts of the state. Protests over the amended Citizenship Act reached the shores of West Bengal on Friday, with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state, seeking immediate revocation of the law. They also burnt some empty rakes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Little Miss Period" tackles Japan's menstruation taboos with a punch

Her timing can be terrible and she can pack a mean punch.But Little Miss Period - a pink blob with red lips and red pants who stars in a Japanese manga comic and movie of the same name - has a mission breaking taboos in a society where talk...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 8-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets streak to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest in...

New strategy adopted for resolving historical claims arising from abuse

The Crown has adopted a new strategy for resolving historical claims arising from abuse in state care that better reflects its principled response to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, State Services Minister Chris Hipkins and A...

Last of New Zealand volcano dead identified

All victims of the White Island volcanic eruption have now been identified, New Zealand police said Tuesday, as they formally named two Australians and an American among the deceased. The explosion at the popular adventure tourist destinati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019