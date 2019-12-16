Yamaha recalls 7,757 units FZ FI, FZ-S FI bike over faulty rear side reflector

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Monday said it is recalling 7,757 units of its FZ FI and FZ-S FI with immediate effect to rectify faulty rear side reflector. This voluntary recall is being undertaken to address an issue related to 'non-fitment of rear side reflector' in 7,757 units of motorcycles manufactured from October 2019 onwards, the company said in a statement.

Reflector will be fitted in the affected motorcycles for free of cost at any of the Yamaha authorised dealers and the owners will be contacted individually, it added. The recall is a part of the company's compliance to statutory safety norms and not in connection with any matter related to the vehicle's performance, it added.

