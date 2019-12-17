Left Menu
GrabOn in Association with Ovenstory, Droom, and Fastrack brings you Christmas Carnival Season 3

  • PTI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:02 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:02 IST
Engaging games, cool prizes worth Rs. 25 Lakhs & much more

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)

This festive season, GrabOn is back with the third edition of Christmas Carnival. The crowd-pleasing event from India’s #1 coupons and deals company will be held from 17th December to 23rd December 2019. Synonymous with savings, GrabOn aims to surprise its users with exciting prizes and assured goodies.

During the seven-day event, users can participate in easy to play games, earn points and win prizes. The games are Christmas themed like Santa’s Spin (where users spin a wheel to win goodies), Secret Santa (where users can bid on secret boxes containing gifts), and Spot the Sock (where users have to find and click on a Christmas stocking to earn points). The games are more interactive than before and there are assured gifts for every participant, mentions GrabOn spokesperson. On top of the games, GrabOn has planned for a 48-hour Cashback Sale on e-Gift Cards, powered by Paytm UPI.

For this year’s Christmas Carnival campaign GrabOn has partnered with Ovenstory as the Title Sponsors and Droom as Co-sponsors. The mega prize is being sponsored by EaseMyTrip and Fastrack, Myntra, and Plum Goodness are the gifting sponsors for the event. GrabOn has also onboarded TataSky Broadband as the outreach partner. Having drawn in huge crowds in the previous editions, GrabOn is expecting more than 50,000 participants for Christmas Carnival 2019.

"In keeping with our tradition of giving back to our users, we came up with the concept of the Christmas Carnival event. Currently, in the third year, Christmas Carnival has received an overwhelming response from our audience. This year we’ve made the games even more interactive, hoping for a fun experience for those participating. We have tied up with Nursery Live and will be sending a plant to every unique login as a part of our green Christmas initiative," mentions, Ashok Reddy, CEO & Founder, GrabOn.

About GrabOn Founded in the year 2013, GrabOn is India’s market leader in the Coupons and Deals space. The company also provides online gifting solutions for individuals and organizations through its Gift Cards portal. Known for their seamless user experience and innovative technology, GrabOn helps Indians save big on online shopping.

