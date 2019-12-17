Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields drop after Brexit cliff-edge fears return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 21:12 IST
UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields drop after Brexit cliff-edge fears return

Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday, as the British government signalled it was ready to set up a Brexit cliff-edge in talks on a trade deal with Brussels, while a final agreement on the first phase of a Sino-U.S. trade deal had yet to emerge. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was re-elected last week, said he would use his control of parliament to outlaw any extension to the transition period following the country's expected exit from the European Union on Jan. 31.

The implied uncertainty ahead may be providing some support for safe-haven government bonds, said DZ Bank rates strategist Andy Cossor, although he added that the end-2020 cut-off for a British trade deal with the EU was still a long way off. Most 10-year euro zone bond yields were 1 to 2 basis points lower , with Germany's 10-year yield at -0.285%, far off a six-month high of -0.217%.

British gilt yields fell further than elsewhere on the latest Brexit worries. The 10-year bond yield dropped 5 basis points to 0.777%. There was also nervousness about just how firm a so-called phase one trade deal between the United States and China was.

The agreement between Washington and Beijing has been "absolutely completed", a top White House adviser said on Monday, adding that U.S. exports to China would double under the agreement. Under the deal announced last week, Washington will reduce some tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for Chinese purchases of agricultural, manufactured and energy products increasing by about $200 billion over the next two years.

U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer said a signing date was being determined, while several Chinese officials told Reuters the wording of the agreement remained a delicate issue and care was needed to ensure expressions used in the text did not re-escalate tensions. "Sometimes the devil is in the details so they may have a framework agreement but nailing down the last few details can be trickier than market participants expect," said DZ Bank's Cossor.

A number of ECB policymakers made dovish statements on Tuesday. Estonia's central bank chief Madis Muller said some flexibility around the ECB's inflation objective could be acceptable and it could even be targeted within a band. Finland's Olli Rehn said accommodative monetary policy would remain in place until inflation expectations return clearly close to 2% and an impact is visible on core inflation, which excludes the food and energy sectors.

It was a light calendar for euro zone data releases ahead of Wednesday's influential German business sentiment Ifo survey. U.S. manufacturing output in November data beat forecasts, as did homebuilding in data released on Tuesday, but the numbers did little to move markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Violence during protest against amended citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur area

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhis Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon, in fresh violen...

Eminent theatre-film actor Shriram Lagoo dies

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, a stalwart in Marathi theatre and cinema and a prolific character artiste in numerous Bollywood movies, passed away on Tuesday evening. He was 92. Lagoo died of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence around 8 pm. ...

US Congress approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions

Washington, Dec 17 AFP The US Senate voted Tuesday to slap sanctions on companies working on Russias Nord Stream pipeline, sending a bill to President Donald Trump that is sure to antagonize European nations counting on the projects natural...

Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting

The Palestinian Authority PA said on Tuesday its heralded national election must also be held in East Jerusalem, an area annexed by Israel, raising a demand on which a still-unscheduled vote could hinge.Palestinians last parliamentary ballo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019