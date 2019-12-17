Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trai moves to fix floor tariffs for mobile call, data

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 22:25 IST
Trai moves to fix floor tariffs for mobile call, data

Telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday initiated consultation to fix minimum or floor rates for mobile phone calls and data, a move likely to end the regime of free calling and dirt cheap data. Phone call and data rates are not regulated at present. However, private telecom operators unanimously approached Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to fix minimum prices for mobile and internet rates.

The outcome is expected to further hike mobile call and data costs as the industry wants average revenue per user should reach Rs 300 per month from about Rs 125 at present over a period of two year to provide relief to the telecom sector, which is reeling under debt of around Rs 7.8 lakh crore. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India in the "Consultation Paper on Tariff Issues of Telecom Services" said that there have been minor adjustments by the telecom service providers (TSPs) to their tariff offerings since the initial announcement.

"It is to be seen whether further readjustments in tariffs will be done in view of the high level of competition in the market. In such a scenario, where the TSPs have recently announced a substantial hike in tariffs, it needs to be discussed whether there is still a need for any regulatory intervention," Trai said. The development comes following the three private telecom operators, which account for 90 per cent market share, raising mobile call and internet rates by up to 50 per cent from December 3 onwards.

This is the first hike in the past five years in the country's telecom sector facing tariff war, with voice calls becoming almost free in 2016 and a steep 95 per cent fall in data prices to Rs 11.78 per GB at present from Rs 269 per GB in 2014. The regulator has sought comments on various points, including requirement for regulation of telecom tariffs, need to fix floor price despite telecom operators raising mobile call and internet rates, relevant floor price, and methodology to determine floor price, among others.

While telecom operators requested for minimum price for mobile data only, the regulator has also sought public comments on fixing minimum price for phone calls by January 17 and counter comments by January 31. Trai started the process immediately after its decision to continue with six paise per minute charge on calls made to other networks. Bharti Airtel had been in the lead for demanding floor rates for the viability of the sector that had seen margins erosion in competing with free voice calls and dirt cheap data from newcomer Reliance Jio.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), in a letter to the Trai on December 3, 2019, said that Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have agreed that the data tariffs should be regulated, a move which was vehemently opposed by the industry players in the past. "We further submit that the tariff correction in the current level of fierce competition is not possible by any service provider voluntarily and thus the only option available is prescription of a minimum tariff for mobile data service by the authority," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews had said in the letter.

The regulator said it did not regulate tariff as it gave telecom operators freedom and flexibility to decide on call and data rates as per market demand. "Most economists also advise against the fixation of price controls as it leads to economic inefficiencies, consumer harm, market distortions and reduced innovation," Trai said, adding that health and orderly growth of the telecom sector are also equally important.

When contacted, Mathews said fixing floor price will stabilise the sector -- which is facing acute financial stress -- and attract investors. "Floor price is just a safety net which basically says anything below this is going to be problematic. What is going to help (telecom sector) is to continue to have tariffs that make companies profitable. We will have to go to Rs 300 ARPU," Mathews said.

He also said that ARPU needs to go up by more than two times gradually over a period of two years. Mathews said that if high rates lead to low usage of telecom service then also it will be beneficial for telecom operators as it will control investment on capital expenditure and improve the quality of service.

While the industry vigorously opposed regulating phone services rates in the past, COAI in December requested Trai to start the regulation of data price by setting floor price as soon as possible. The move to raise mobile call and internet rates follows the Supreme Court judgment on October 24 this year, upholding the government's method of calculating revenue share that it should get from earnings of service providers.

Vodafone Idea last month reported a consolidated loss of Rs 50,921 crore for September quarter -- the highest ever quarterly loss posted by any Indian corporate -- on account of liability arising out of the Supreme Court's order. The company has estimated liability of Rs 44,150 crore post the apex court order, and made provisioning of Rs 25,680 crore in the second quarter this fiscal.

Bharti Airtel had posted a staggering Rs 23,045 crore net loss for the second quarter ended September 30 due to provisioning of Rs 28,450 crore in the aftermath of the SC ruling on statutory dues. The government is currently not considering any proposal on waiver of penalties and interest on outstanding licence fee based on adjusted gross revenue (AGR), or on extending the timelines for telecom companies to pay up their statutory dues.

Mathews said that neither fixing of floor price nor continuation of mobile call termination charge are alone enough to bring industry out of AGR ruling woes. "It is a combination of all the things that can the sector sustainable. The decision of the Supreme Court has to be seen on pending plea and it will depend on subsequent action of the government thereafter to reduce licence fees, spectrum usage charges, redefining AGR etc," Mathews said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Alleged U.S. sex abuse victims sue Vatican over secrecy policy

Seven people who say they were sexually abused by Roman Catholic priests when they were children sued the Vatican on Tuesday, saying that a secrecy policy imposed on U.S. bishops effectively fostered child sex abuse by some clergy.A state l...

BJP, oppn show of ‘unity’ forces adjournment of UP Assembly

Cutting across party lines, Uttar Pradesh MLAs on Tuesday forced adjournment of the assembly for the day when the Speaker refused to let a BJP legislator discuss the alleged high-handedness of an official. Vidhayak Ekta Zindabad long live t...

Students' body condemns FIR against three Jamia students

The Left-backed All India Students Association AISA on Tuesday condemned the Delhi Polices action of filing an FIR against three Jamia Millia Islamia students in connection with Sundays violence in the area around the varsity. The FIR has b...

Czechs keep up protests against PM Babis after EU report

Thousands of Czechs protested against Prime Minister Andrej Babis for a second week in a row on Tuesday after prosecutors reopened a case into alleged subsidy fraud and Brussels declared a conflict of interest between his businesses and pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019