Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU chief says UK risks more in post-Brexit trade talks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Strasbourg
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:08 IST
EU chief says UK risks more in post-Brexit trade talks
Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday that failing to rapidly negotiate a new trade deal after Brexit would hurt Britain more than it would the EU. "The timetable ahead of us is extremely challenging," she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"In case we cannot conclude an agreement by the end of 2020, we will face again a cliff edge. This would clearly harm our interests but it will impact more the UK than us." Eurosceptic British MEPs laughed at the warning, but it reflects a pessimistic mood among Brussels officials. Britain is due to leave the European Union on January 31 but will remain in a transitional arrangement until the end of the year while negotiators debate future trade ties.

Under the withdrawal agreement which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed with Europe but not yet pushed through parliament, the UK could ask for a one or two-year extension. But Johnson, who last week won a comfortable majority in the UK general election, insists he will not ask for more time and is preparing legislation to forbid such a move.

In this case, negotiators will only have 11 months to conclude a trade agreement, a task that officials on both sides have warned is extremely ambitious. "We will organize these negotiations to make the most out of the short period. On February 1 we will be ready to propose a mandate for the negotiations," von der Leyen said.

"I hope... that we will have an unprecedented partnership. This is not the end of something. It is the beginning of new relations between neighbors and I want us to become good neighbors with our friends in the UK. Long live in Europe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Band members arrested for `hurting religious sentiments'

Four members of a popular music band were arrested by Goa Police on Wednesday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a performance at the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival here. Sumant Balakrishnan, Anirban Ghosh, Shiva Pathak a...

Moscow wonders where winter has gone as temperatures hit 133-year high

Residents of Moscow are wondering where winter has gone as the highest December temperatures for 133 years deprive the Russian capital of its customary covering of snow.This is not our winter, said pensioner Ludmila Biryukova. It came from ...

From Instagram to TikTok: Indians wage online battle against citizenship law

As protests rage across Indian universities against a new citizenship law, students have taken to social media to wage battle online and teach people how to organise demonstrations.Instagram is popular with some because it can be used to sh...

No threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or citizen due to CAA: Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday here said that there is no question mark or threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or other citizens due to Citizenship Bill. There is no question mark or threat to ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019