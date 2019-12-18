Refined soya oil futures slide on weak cues

Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday fell by 60 paise to Rs 880.2 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in December declined by 60 paise, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 880.2 per 10 kg in 7,035 lots.

However, the oil for delivery in January contracts edged up by Rs 6.2, or 0.70 per cent, to Rs 882.4 per 10 kg in 49,540 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced prices.

