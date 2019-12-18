Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only counter-cyclical measures can prevent economy from

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:52 IST
Only counter-cyclical measures can prevent economy from

Warning that the economy can get into a "structural slowdown", a foreign brokerage on Wednesday called for adopting a counter-cyclical measures to prevent such a development. An easy stance by the fiscal and monetary sides will not result in an inflation spiral as the economy is performing far below its potential growth rate, analysts at Bank of America Securities said.

The comments come at a time when growth has slid to an over six-year low of 4.5 percent for the September quarter, despite the many steps taken by both the RBI and government. Indraneil Sengupta, India economist at the brokerage, told reporters that growth has bottomed out in the September quarter and shall begin rising on the back of base-effects.

He expects GDP to clip at 6.6 percent FY21 on the weak base and also a potential rise in consumption, if more action from policy side come in. "If you do not ease now, then you can go into a structural slowdown. Fiscal and monetary policies have to be counter-cyclical. They can be tightened later," he said.

He suggested that the fiscal impact of such policies should not bother as much, and that the present deficit is much lower than the medium-term average of 4.5 percent. The brokerage expects the country to breach the budgeted fiscal gap and end up with a fiscal deficit of 3.8 percent in FY20, and narrow it down to 3.5 percent in FY21.

The brokerage expects the RBI to cut rates by 0.25 percent in February to lower rates ahead of the busy lending season for the retail and small business borrowers. Headline inflation will peak at 6.5 percent in December, which will be driven by 100 bps and 30 bps of this will be due to higher onion prices, and telecom tariff hikes.

According to Sengupta, the present slowdown is due to a hike in real interest rates. The real interest rate was at an easier level of 5 percent in 2014, and has risen to as high as 13 percent, making it difficult for borrowers, he said. As a remedy, he suggested an interest rate subvention of 10-20 bps for small businesses to revive growth process, which will not have a big impact on the fiscal arithmetic.

On the rupee front, the brokerage expects the rupee to settle at the present levels on a stable current account deficit on the back of stable oil prices, no rise in foreign fund flows and RBI's stance not to let the rupee swing either ways..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Village revenue officer arrested on graft charges in AP

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday evening arrested a village revenue officer in Andhra Pradeshs Krishna district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a farmer, officials said. ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police T Ka...

GST Council fixes 28 pc uniform tax rate for lottery

The GST Council on Wednesday fixed a uniform tax rate of 28 percent on both state and private lottery. Briefing reporters after the 38th meeting of the Council, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the new rate for the lottery will co...

India's claim about decline in population of minorities in Pak 'incorrect': FO

Pakistan on Wednesday once again rejected the allegations of persecution of its minorities and said Indias claim that the population of Hindus in the Muslim-majority country has drastically declined was incorrect. Pakistan categorically rej...

From Instagram to TikTok: Indians wage online battle against citizenship law

As protests rage across Indian universities against a new citizenship law, students have taken to social media to wage battle online and teach people how to organize demonstrations.Instagram is popular with some because it can be used to sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019