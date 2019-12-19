Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Freddie Mac offers early retirement to 25% of workforce -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 01:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 01:14 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Freddie Mac offers early retirement to 25% of workforce -sources

Freddie Mac has offered early retirement to around 25% of its staff as it begins to overhaul its workforce amid a broader push by the Trump administration to reform the housing finance giant, according to four people briefed on the matter.

The company has offered the packages to 1,650 eligible employees, although it expects around one quarter or just over 6% of its workforce to take the buyout, one of the people said. Two of the sources briefed on the matter said that the early retirement program had been communicated to all staff. Reuters could not ascertain how many people had so far taken the buyout.

"As is common in many American companies, Freddie Mac is offering employees who meet certain age and tenure requirements a voluntary opportunity to retire early. As we prepare for our next chapter, we anticipate this will help realign our workforce to create a company attractive to outside investors as well as current and future employees," a spokesman for Freddie Mac said in an email statement. Freddie and its fellow government-sponsored enterprise Fannie Mae were bailed out in 2008 during the subprime mortgage crisis. In September, the Trump administration unveiled a long-awaited blueprint to remove the pair - which guarantees over half of the nation's mortgages - from government control in the coming years.

That plan, led by the U.S. Treasury Department and Fannie and Freddie's regulator the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), calls in the meantime for the pair to shrink their business footprint, review their operations, and rebuild their capital reserves. In November, Reuters reported that Freddie had hired management consultancy McKinsey & Company to advise on its capital management plan. The mortgage giant has also discussed its strategy, including potentially cutting headcount, with other outside consulting firms, according to a fifth person involved in those discussions.

The company's staffing levels have grown by around a third during its conservatorship, under which the majority of its profits, until recently, have been passed to the Treasury. As of February 2019, Freddie Mac had 6,600 full-time and 42 part-time employees, compared with 4,927 full-time and 85 part-time employees in March 2009, according to regulatory filings.

In October, Mark Calabria, director of the FHFA, told reporters that he had asked Fannie and Freddie to come up with a plan to boost their return on equity, adding the pair could "can definitely cut expenses," without specifying how. A spokesman for FHFA declined to comment on Freddie Mac's staffing plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it is confident U.S. Senate will exonerate Trump after impeachment

The White House said on Wednesday it was confident the U.S. Senate would exonerate President Donald Trump in a trial after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Today marks the culm...

FOREX-Dollar barely flinches after Trump impeachment, Aussie jumps on solid jobs data

The dollar took in stride the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday while its Australian counterpart rallied after a surprise fall in the countrys unemployment rate.The British pound remained under pressure on renewed fears...

Shifting balances of power triggering new and dangerous risks: UN chief

Shifting balances of power are triggering new and dangerous risks, the UN chief told the Italian Senate in Rome on Wednesday, pointing to the need for more coordinated international responses, focused on solutions.Against the backdrop of as...

Attempt was made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for country's President: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that attempts were made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for the post of countrys President. Addressing an event here, Thackeray said that when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019