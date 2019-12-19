Airtel shuts down 3G network in Karnataka

In line with its plans to phase out 3G technology across India, Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Thursday announced that it has shut down its 3G network in Karnataka

Airtel mobile broadband services in Karnataka will now be available to customers on its high-speed 4G network along with HD quality VOLTE calling, it said in a statement

The telecom operator added that it will continue to provide 2G services in Karnataka to serve the connectivity needs of customers on feature phones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.