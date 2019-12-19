Left Menu
OnePIN Shatters Milestone with Half a Billion Mobile Subscribers Installed

  PR Newswire
  Boston
  Updated: 19-12-2019 16:30 IST
  Created: 19-12-2019 16:30 IST
 Feyzi Celik, Chief Executive Officer of OnePIN, Inc., announced today that the innovative company shattered another significant milestone – surpassing an installed base of more than 500 million mobile subscribers. 

"Today, there are half a billion mobile subscribers that have OnePIN's solutions within their mobile devices," he noted. "Helping 500 million people connect with each other and with brands and businesses they care about is simply an amazing and humbling accomplishment. Only a handful of companies have been able to reach this milestone. We are proud of our success in enabling Mobile Operators to digitally transform their mobile services around the world. In this ever changing and competitive industry, I firmly believe OnePIN will continue to bring innovative digital solutions to the mobile market to further extend our install base. More importantly, we'll continue to create incredible value for our customers."

OnePIN provides Digital Assistant cloud services offered to end users via Mobile Network Operators around the world. The company has connected 500 million mobile phone users as a result of collaborating with mobile operators in 16 countries worldwide, including A1 Telekom Austria Group, Bharti Airtel, Cable & Wireless, MTN, Orange and Vodafone group companies.

OnePIN's success in connecting half a billion mobile phone users is attributed to their innovative and seamless services that benefit both their Mobile Operator and Business customers, as well as the end mobile user. OnePIN's solutions enhance and complement any Mobile Operator's existing digital services strategy. With value added services solutions, user engagement channel solutions, and network intelligence solutions, OnePIN offers an incredibly valuable arsenal of both revenue generating and cost reduction services, driven by proprietary software embedded within the mobile device.

OnePIN's services eliminate cumbersome steps by personalizing both person to person and business to user interactions based on the behaviors and needs of the mobile phone user. The company is able to create interactive notifications that appear at exactly the right moment. The company's user engagement products have proven to be more successful than mobile operator app notifications, SMS, email, and outbound calling campaigns in reaching and engaging mobile users.

Find out more about OnePIN's Digital Assistant services here: www.onepin.com.

About OnePIN, Inc.

OnePIN, Inc., the world's leading provider of User Engagement services for Mobile Network Operators. OnePIN creates universal, interactive user engagement channels for mobile operators that drive revenue, core service retention, and advertising opportunities from user behaviors and network events. OnePIN's Cloud is an intelligent user engagement platform that uses machine learning and data integration into the Mobile Operator's Customer Value Management and Customer Relationship Management systems to offer a universal user experience tailored to the mobile subscriber's context. The intelligence of the service platform ensures that the appropriate services can be offered at the right time and place, specific to each individual mobile customer, and agnostic of the handset or if a smartphone application is installed. The Company's services are currently deployed to over 500 million mobile subscribers, across 20 countries spanning seven of the world's largest mobile operator groups. OnePIN is headquartered in Boston with offices around the globe. www.onepin.com.

