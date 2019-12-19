Left Menu
Pratt and Whitney appoints Ashmita Sethi as MD

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:10 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 18:10 IST
Engine-maker Pratt and Whitney (PW) on Thursday appointed Ashmita Sethi as the managing director of its India division. A few weeks back, Sethi had resigned from her position of Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs, at Boeing India.

The A320neo family planes, powered by PW engines, have been facing frequent on-ground and mid-air glitches since their induction in the fleets of IndiGo and GoAir in 2016. Palash Roy Chowdhury, who served as the managing director of the Indian division of PW for around eight years, had put in his papers in July.

On November 1, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked IndiGo to replace all unmodified PW engines on its 97 A320neo family aircraft or face grounding of planes. Later, unsatisfied with IndiGo's speed in replacing the unmodified PW engines, the regulator on November 25 instructed it to ground an old A320neo family aircraft with an unmodified PW engine for every new A320neo plane added to its fleet to prevent large-scale cancellation of flights from January 31 onwards.

