Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Eskom managers arrested for fraud worth R745m

The suspects were arrested in connection with fraud and corruption committed at Eskom’s Kusile power station which is located in Mpumalanga.

Former Eskom managers arrested for fraud worth R745m
In June 2015, Eskom’s Kusile Project management team submitted a request to Eskom Procurement Committee for a mandate to negotiate and conclude a contract with one of the companies. Image Credit: ANI

Two former Eskom senior managers are among those arrested for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering worth R745 million.

Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the former managers as well as two other business directors among others, were arrested early hours of Thursday in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng provinces by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

The suspects were arrested in connection with fraud and corruption committed at Eskom's Kusile power station which is located in Mpumalanga.

"Investigations began when suspicions were raised into the construction of two large projects at Medupi and Kusile power stations. This revealed that there was apparent gross manipulation of contractual agreements between contractors, Eskom employees and third parties at Kusile power station," said Mulaudzi.

He added that in-depth depth investigations pointed to the fact that the contract was manipulated in several ways including, amongst others manipulation of the Eskom's procurement system by officials who occupied senior management positions.

In June 2015, Eskom's Kusile Project management team submitted a request to Eskom Procurement Committee for a mandate to negotiate and conclude a contract with one of the companies.

"The contract was approved in 2015 for R745 million to build two Air Cooled Condensers (ACC) units at Kusile power station. It is alleged that from February 2015 to July 2017, the appointed companies, other related entities, and individuals shared approximately R30 million amongst themselves," said Mulaudzi.

The team worked in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigative Directorate.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Samajwadi Party asks people to use 'satyagraha' against CAA

After violent protests against the amended citizenship law, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday appealed to people to make satyagraha as their weapon against the anti-constitutional law. Appeal Make Satyagraha your weapon to protest against ant...

No untoward incident reported during anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Police

No untoward incident was reported during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA protests in the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police said. Besides police personnel, 52 companies of other forces, including the Rapid Action Force RA...

Gorbachev says hospitalised with pneumonia

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, told Russian media on Thursday that he is being treated in hospital for pneumonia. Confirming a radio report about his illness, the 88-year-old told RIA Novosti news agency by phone Its true but Im...

Israel avoids health crisis with last-minute new drug budget

Israeli ministers on Thursday averted a health care crisis by passing a last-minute allocation of 500 million shekels 143 million to pay for new lifesaving medicines for thousands of patients. Israel is without a permanent government and ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019