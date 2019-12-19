Left Menu
CRS will inspect Talcher-Sunakhani railway line

The 20-km long Talcher- Sunakhani new railway line will become functional after inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), officials said on Thursday. The CRS, South Eastern Circle (Kolkata) A K Rai during his visit between December 22 and December 24 will inspect the 20-km Talcher-Sunakhani railway section of Talcher-Bimalagarh new rail line, the officials said.

During his visit the CRS will also inspect the doubling work between Jujumura and Charmal and doubling work between Deogaon and Sainthala along with Chief Administrative Officer, DRM/Khurda Road and other senior officials from Civil, Electrical and Signal and Telecom Engineering of ECoR, they said. "The 20 km rail line between Talcher and Sunakhani is an ongoing new rail line between Talcher and Bimalagarh and has been completed. It ill be functional after inspection by CRS," a senior official of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said, adding that Rai will inspect the newly constructed rail line on December 22, 2019 with speed trial from Sunakhani to Talcher.

The 149 km long new rail line under construction at a cost of Rs 1,928 crore, will pass through Angul, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts of Odisha and will reduce the distance from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela by more than 100 km. Now the distance between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela via Sambalpur by rail is about 462 km. Commissioner Railway Safety will also inspect the doubling line between Jujumura and Charmal on December 23 and doubling work between Deogaon and Sainthala railway station on December 24, 2019.

Meanwhile, the ECoR has appealed to people of the nearby areas between Talcher and Sunakhani that experimental runs of trains will continue between the two stations even after CRS inspection and they must remain alert and stay away from track and also keep their cattle away from the vicinity of track to prevent any untoward mishap, the official said. PTI AAM RG RG.

