Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Markets quiet, dollar steady ahead of GDP data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 21:30 IST
FOREX-Markets quiet, dollar steady ahead of GDP data

The dollar was roughly flat on Thursday morning awaiting gross domestic product data on Friday, little moved by a report showing that factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region has nearly stalled this month. The dollar has been bolstered by strong economic data reported earlier this week that has decreased expectations the Federal Reserve will continue its interest rate-cutting cycle in 2020. That data, and anticipation of GDP, allowed the market to brush off Thursday's report that the Philadelphia Fed's business conditions index fell to 0.3 in December from 10.4 in November.

The dollar index was up 0.05% to 97.445 as traders held off from making major moves before the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday reports the final estimate of third-quarter GDP. Against the euro, the dollar was up 0.01% to $1.111. "It's very sleepy," said Juan Perez, senior foreign exchange trader and strategist at Tempus Inc.

"Markets are quiet in anticipation of what may come tomorrow when it comes to gross domestic product." The dollar was also little moved by the impeachment in the House of Representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The impeachment news did not affect risk appetite - the safe-haven Japanese yen was little changed against the dollar , 0.19% stronger to 109.3 yen, because the Republican-controlled Senate is widely expected to acquit Trump, leaving him in office. Elsewhere, the Bank of England kept interest rates steady on Thursday, saying it was too soon to gauge how much Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election victory would lift the Brexit uncertainty that has hung over the economy. The pound was 0.48% weaker against the dollar at $1.301, extending its precipitous drop this week after Johnson rekindled the possibility of a British exit from the European Union without a trade agreement.

The pound has fallen 3.74% since Johnson's electoral victory on Dec. 13. The Bank of England "didn't seem too dovish but none too positive either. So, they're in the same mode as the Fed where they're just watching carefully to see how things politically are going to work out - if Brexit is going to happen," said Perez.

BoE governor Mark Carney's departure in the coming few weeks may weigh on sterling. The handover is "going to create more fog when it comes to come to central bank action," said Perez, and it is unclear if Carney's replacement will "continue mimicking the Fed or if they're going to work closer with Boris Johnson."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Report: RHP Teheran, Angels agree to 1-year, $9M deal

Free-agent pitcher Julio Teheran has agreed to a one-year contract worth 9 million with the Los Angeles Angels, ESPN reported Thursday, citing a source. Teheran, 28, went the free agent route after the Atlanta Braves declined a 12 million c...

Libya's GNA says ready to implement military deal with Turkey

Tripoli, Dec 20 AFP - Libyas UN-recognised unity government on Thursday approved the implementation of a military deal with Ankara, paving the way for a bigger Turkish role in the war-torn country. Turkey has already supported the Governmen...

Russia, Ukraine reach gas transit deal 'in principle'

Russia and Ukraine have reached an agreement in principle on the transit of Russian gas to Europe, officials said on Thursday, ahead of a looming New Year deadline. Some 18 percent of the EUs annual natural gas consumption comes from Russia...

Russia, Japan meet to try to end WWII islands dispute

Moscow, Dec 20 AFP Russia and Japans foreign ministers met on Thursday to try and find a solution to a territorial dispute that has prevented them from signing a formal WWII peace treaty. The Soviet Union seized the strategically located vo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019