Mr Dindayal Gupta Chairman Emeritus of Dollar Industries Conferred With West Bengal Hosiery Association Hall Of Fame Award

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:56 IST
KOLKATA, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Dindayal Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Dollar Industries Ltd, a pioneer in the hosiery industry received the West Bengal Hosiery Association 'Hall Of Fame' Award from Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Hon'ble Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development Government of India, for his extraordinary contribution in the textile industry. With more than five decades of experience in the hosiery business, his vision and efforts have translated into the continuous upward growth for the company.

"I feel honoured to receive this prestigious award. The Indian knitwear industry which started in a small scale during the formative years of my career had expanded into the global markets with great success. Dollar always had a brand-driven approach, from having Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador to maintaining superior quality of the products, offering more choices in terms of products, sizes, styles and colours and expanding the categories from Men's innerwear to Children and Women's wear as well, thus redefining the very concept of hosiery and innerwear. Today, Dollar has migrated from being a hosiery brand to an apparel brand with a wide variety of product portfolio. I dedicate this award to our entire team for providing stupendous effort and constantly upgrading and innovating over the years," said Mr. Dindayal Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Dollar Industries Ltd.

This one-day conference was hosted by West Bengal Hosiery Association affiliated to Bharat Chamber of Commerce to commemorate 125 years of Knitwear industry today. With speakers and experts drawn from both national and international textile machine manufacturing companies, the discussions and information shared were manifold.

About Dollar Industries Ltd:

Dollar Industries Ltd, today amongst the top three hosiery brands enjoys a 15% market share in the branded hosiery segment in India. It has got listed in both NSE & BSE, and is today amongst the top three hosiery brands in India. Dollar is headquartered in Kolkata and has four manufacturing units in Kolkata, Tirupur (TN), Delhi and Ludhiana. The company has 13 branches in Tirupur, Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi, Indore, Cuttack, Vadodara, Nagpur, Bangalore, Agra, Ludhiana, and Raipur. Dollar has its presence in all states across India and is present in more than 95,000+ MBOs.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058248/Dindayal_Gupta_Hall_of_fame_award.jpg

