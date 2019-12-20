Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Artist Revives Renaissance Era Through His Photographs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:05 IST
Indian Artist Revives Renaissance Era Through His Photographs

20th December 2019: It’s not unusual for photographers to be inspired by other forms of art. Meet the Indian photographer and founder of Coctales Photography, Sanjeev Verma, who is keeping the Renaissance art alive and draws inspiration from the Old Master painters like Rembrandt, Leonardo Da Vinci Caravaggio, Vermeer, and Velazquez. A fine art photographer influenced and inspired by the masters from the renaissance period and some relatively modern cinematographers, Sanjeev's images are about stories and people and have been a photographer for almost 10 years.

Sanjeev is known for using anachronisms in his work. He elaborates 'Storytelling is the key component of my images. The work of the renaissance masters is spellbinding not only because of the quality of the visuals but also for the conceptualization of the stories they were painting. Engaging and creating stories, which are unique and personal to the people I photographs, is a pivotal part of the process of my imagery. My style is a mix of renaissance style visual storytelling and cinematic, Hollywood feel. My art is all about stories and people. I create and tell stories that most of the time are stored deep in people's hearts.'

Sanjeev’s work has been featured on some of the most prestigious magazines, including Dark Beauty and Vogue Italia online collections. He works with families, creative directors, film/ theatre production teams and fashion houses interested in creating a story-based imagery. His work starts from developing stories/ themes to suit the audience he is photographing for, then navigate through styling, locations, and lighting and it ends with a series of finished edited 5-7 images that tell the story.

He offers photography services in the genre of portraiture, fashion, portfolio, fine art canvases, movies, and album covers and is venturing into pre-wedding and commercial photography as well, albeit in his unique fine art style. He teaches creating story concepts for photography and conducts photography workshops across the world. Follow his Instagram handle @sanosho for awe-inspiring photographs resembling renaissance paintings and he is your man to capture the best of Mona Lisa in you.

Hi-Res Images Download Link- https://drive.google.com/open?id=1tsbI9Mn3ZPYqhDM-NsemXuTu6NP0gtkL

Credentials-

Website: www.coctalesphotography.com Instagram: @sanosho- https://www.instagram.com/sanosho/?hl=en

FB: https://www.facebook.com/coctalesphotography

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan: Earthquake felt in Punjab; reports from Lahore, Faisalabad and nearby cities

An earthquake was reportedly felt in Pakistans Punjab on Friday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. Dozens of people from Lahore, Faisalabad and nearby cities have tweeted about the earthquake.Felt earthquake M5.9 strikes...

Earthquake measuring 6.3 strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

An earthquake measuring 6.3 struck Afghanistans Hindu Kush region at a depth of 190 kilometres 118.06 miles on Friday, the Indian weather office said. USGS put the magnitude at 6.1.There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage...

First Ebola relapse recorded in Congo outbreak, WHO says

Health officials in eastern Congo have documented the first relapse in the current Ebola epidemic, the World Health Organization said on Friday. The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has so far infected more than 3,300 people a...

AMU students in hospital say police were `merciless'

Aligarh UP, Dec 20 Days after the violence at Aligarh Muslim university over the amended citizenship law, four students remain admitted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospitals trauma centre on the campus, one of them with his hand amputated, a do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019