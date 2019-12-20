Indian Artist Revives Renaissance Era Through His Photographs

20th December 2019: It’s not unusual for photographers to be inspired by other forms of art. Meet the Indian photographer and founder of Coctales Photography, Sanjeev Verma, who is keeping the Renaissance art alive and draws inspiration from the Old Master painters like Rembrandt, Leonardo Da Vinci Caravaggio, Vermeer, and Velazquez. A fine art photographer influenced and inspired by the masters from the renaissance period and some relatively modern cinematographers, Sanjeev's images are about stories and people and have been a photographer for almost 10 years.

Sanjeev is known for using anachronisms in his work. He elaborates 'Storytelling is the key component of my images. The work of the renaissance masters is spellbinding not only because of the quality of the visuals but also for the conceptualization of the stories they were painting. Engaging and creating stories, which are unique and personal to the people I photographs, is a pivotal part of the process of my imagery. My style is a mix of renaissance style visual storytelling and cinematic, Hollywood feel. My art is all about stories and people. I create and tell stories that most of the time are stored deep in people's hearts.'

Sanjeev’s work has been featured on some of the most prestigious magazines, including Dark Beauty and Vogue Italia online collections. He works with families, creative directors, film/ theatre production teams and fashion houses interested in creating a story-based imagery. His work starts from developing stories/ themes to suit the audience he is photographing for, then navigate through styling, locations, and lighting and it ends with a series of finished edited 5-7 images that tell the story.

He offers photography services in the genre of portraiture, fashion, portfolio, fine art canvases, movies, and album covers and is venturing into pre-wedding and commercial photography as well, albeit in his unique fine art style. He teaches creating story concepts for photography and conducts photography workshops across the world. Follow his Instagram handle @sanosho for awe-inspiring photographs resembling renaissance paintings and he is your man to capture the best of Mona Lisa in you.

