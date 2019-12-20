Left Menu
Development News Edition

CARE Ratings MD Rajesh Mokashi resigns

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:18 IST
CARE Ratings MD Rajesh Mokashi resigns

CARE Ratings on Friday said its Managing Director Rajesh Mokashi has tendered his resignation. Mokashi was sent on leave by the company in July. The order had said that he would be on leave till the company had examined an anonymous complaint against him sent to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

"While the board of CARE Ratings at today's (Friday) meeting have taken on record the said resignation, the same is without prejudice to the ongoing examination of anonymous complaints forwarded to CARE Ratings Ltd and any action, if required to be taken pursuant thereto," the rating agency said in a regulatory filing. T N Arun Kumar will continue to act as the interim chief executive officer of the company.

It was reported that the complaint on ICRA was about interference by the rating firm's top executives in assigning top investment-grade ratings to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) and its subsidiaries last year. The government had removed IL&FS' management and took control of the company after the provider of infrastructure financing defaulted on a series of debts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia misleading people; Cong, TMC, Left, AAP stoking fears: Sitharaman

Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of misleading people over the amended citizenship law and equating it falsely with the NRC which, the Union ministerial pointed out, has not even been fo...

Several people gather outside Delhi Police HQ to demand release of those detained in Daryaganj

Several people gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Friday demanding the release of around 40 persons detained during a violent protest in Daryaganj.According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Sub...

UPDATE 2-ICC to probe alleged war crimes in Palestinian areas, pending jurisdiction

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor said on Friday she would launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories as soon as the courts jurisdiction had been established. The announcement opens t...

Mumbai-Nagpur expressway to be named after Bal Thackeray: Govt

The Maharashtra government on Friday said the upcoming Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway will be named Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. A government order to this effect was issued on Friday, which said the sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019