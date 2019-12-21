Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 work ahead of U.S. defense bill-statement
Swiss-Dutch company Allseas said it had suspended its pipe-laying activities in the Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump's signing of a defense policy bill on Friday.
"In anticipation of the enactment of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Allseas has suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities," the company said in a statement dated Dec. 21.
"Allseas will proceed, consistent with the legislation's wind-down provision and expect guidance comprising of the necessary regulatory, technical and environmental clarifications from the relevant US authority."
