Left Menu
Development News Edition

ZestMoney's 0 per cent EMI launched on Myntra

ZestMoney, India's first and largest AI driven EMI financing platform announced 0 per cent EMIs on Myntra's EORS Sale.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 14:21 IST
ZestMoney's 0 per cent EMI launched on Myntra
ZestMoney's 0 per cent interest offer in Myntra. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): ZestMoney, India's first and largest AI driven EMI financing platform announced 0 per cent EMIs on Myntra's EORS Sale. ZestMoney's fully integrated payment is the only EMI product on Myntra that enables customers to pay for a 'basket' of goods at 0 per cent interest on EMI tenure of three months.

A new kind of point-of-sale EMI option from ZestMoney is seen at checkout on Myntra that will allow six million customers of ZestMoney to shop using their credit limits on the platform. It's especially useful when there are multiple items in the cart because it lets customers pay them off over a period of three months.

With 23,000 pin codes activated, Myntra's End of Reason Sale starts on December 22 and ZestMoney's 0 per cent interest offer can be availed from December 20 till December 31, 2019. "We don't believe that people need to go to banks and take out heavy loans to finance their purchases. These can be financed instantly, at the checkout, using technology and data intelligence. This is exactly what we have envisioned to build ZestMoney and this is how we can redefine the payment experience for our consumers shopping on Myntra," said Lizzie Chapman, CEO and Co-founder of ZestMoney, speaking on the announcement.

You're working with a tight budget, but you need to buy an important essential or you want to take advantage of End of Reason Sale (EORS) - what do you do? ZestMoney's no cost EMIs are easier, convenient and affordable to manage how you pay for online fashion shopping, on your own terms.

ZestMoney is a leading AI driven, EMI financing platform in India. The company is built as a platform that can meaningfully improve the lives of more than 300 million households in the country, who currently have no access to credit cards or any other formal financing options because of insufficient credit history. ZestMoney's unique platform uses mobile technology, digital banking, and Artificial Intelligence to make life more affordable to millions of Indian consumers.

ZestMoney is backed by leading investors such as Ribbit Captial, Xiaomi, Naspers Fintech, and Omidyar Networks. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Legionaries founder sexually abused 60 boys, religious order's report says

Sexual abuse of minors was rife among superiors of the Legionaries of Christ Catholic religious order, with at least 60 boys abused by its founder Father Marcial Maciel, a report by the group showed.The report is important because for decad...

Apprison is the Solution for Mobile Addiction Increases Corporate Productivity Exam Focus and Quality Family Time

NEW DELHI, Dec. 23, 2019 PRNewswire -- Apprison is a gamified, empowering free app for mobile deaddiction launched on 19th December at Plaksha Tech Leaders campus at Gurgaon . In a world reeling under mobile addiction, Jagrit Surisetti and...

Teenager held for raping girl in Jammu

A teenager was apprehended for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Jammu city, officials said on Monday. The matter surfaced after the girl delivered a baby at a hospital here, they said.A case was registered and the 16-year-old boy take...

Top aide to Saudi crown prince not charged in Khashoggi case: prosecutor (AFP) AMS

Top aide to Saudi crown prince not charged in Khashoggi case prosecutor AFP AMS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019