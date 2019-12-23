ZestMoney's 0 per cent EMI launched on Myntra

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): ZestMoney, India's first and largest AI driven EMI financing platform announced 0 per cent EMIs on Myntra's EORS Sale. ZestMoney's fully integrated payment is the only EMI product on Myntra that enables customers to pay for a 'basket' of goods at 0 per cent interest on EMI tenure of three months.

A new kind of point-of-sale EMI option from ZestMoney is seen at checkout on Myntra that will allow six million customers of ZestMoney to shop using their credit limits on the platform. It's especially useful when there are multiple items in the cart because it lets customers pay them off over a period of three months.

With 23,000 pin codes activated, Myntra's End of Reason Sale starts on December 22 and ZestMoney's 0 per cent interest offer can be availed from December 20 till December 31, 2019. "We don't believe that people need to go to banks and take out heavy loans to finance their purchases. These can be financed instantly, at the checkout, using technology and data intelligence. This is exactly what we have envisioned to build ZestMoney and this is how we can redefine the payment experience for our consumers shopping on Myntra," said Lizzie Chapman, CEO and Co-founder of ZestMoney, speaking on the announcement.

You're working with a tight budget, but you need to buy an important essential or you want to take advantage of End of Reason Sale (EORS) - what do you do? ZestMoney's no cost EMIs are easier, convenient and affordable to manage how you pay for online fashion shopping, on your own terms.

ZestMoney is a leading AI driven, EMI financing platform in India. The company is built as a platform that can meaningfully improve the lives of more than 300 million households in the country, who currently have no access to credit cards or any other formal financing options because of insufficient credit history. ZestMoney's unique platform uses mobile technology, digital banking, and Artificial Intelligence to make life more affordable to millions of Indian consumers.

ZestMoney is backed by leading investors such as Ribbit Captial, Xiaomi, Naspers Fintech, and Omidyar Networks. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.