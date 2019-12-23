Left Menu
FOREX-Dollar holds firm before holidays, sterling recovers slowly

  • Updated: 23-12-2019 14:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: business24-7.ae

The dollar stood near two-week highs on Monday after decent U.S. economic data was released on Friday, while sterling recovered following last week's big drop. The euro was little changed below $1.11. With the economic calendar light before the holidays, analysts doubt this week will see significant moves for major currencies.

Data published on Friday showed the U.S. economy, already enjoying a record expansion, appears to have maintained its moderate growth as the year ended, supported by a strong labor market. The dollar has benefited both during bouts of risk aversion - because it is considered a safe-haven currency - and when markets have rallied because the U.S. economy is outperforming other parts of the world.

The dollar was unchanged against the euro at $1.1085 . Against a basket of currencies, it edged 0.1% lower - its index touching 97.611 - but remained near Friday's peak, the highest since Dec. 6. Many analysts say the dollar is the most attractive currency of a bad bunch. U.S. yields are falling, but still better than returns elsewhere.

"The big picture remains though that the dollar continues to struggle for direction again the other major currencies amidst record-low volatility," MUFG analysts wrote in a note, pointing to the modest 1.5% rise for the dollar index in 2019. The dollar has, however, also been supported since Washington and Beijing came to an interim trade agreement earlier this month. China said on Monday it would lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork to some type of semiconductors next year.

Currencies linked closely to the prospects for global trade and investors' general appetite for risk rose. The Australian dollar, which is closely linked to sentiment towards China, rose 0.1% to $0.6913. The New Zealand dollar gained 0.2% to $0.6618.

Sterling suffered its worst week in three years last week after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out extending the transition period for Britain to negotiate a trade deal with the European Union. Early on Monday, it made some gains, rising 0.3% to $1.3024. Versus the euro, sterling rose 0.2% to 85.11 pence per euro.

The euro gained 0.2% versus the Swedish crown to 10.444 crowns. The Swedish currency rose to an eight-month high last week before the Riksbank became the first major central bank to end negative interest rates.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

