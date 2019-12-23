Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vascon Engineers' JV firm sells 8 acre land in Pune to Mapletree Investments for Rs 170 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:13 IST
Vascon Engineers' JV firm sells 8 acre land in Pune to Mapletree Investments for Rs 170 cr

Vascon Engineers on Monday said its joint venture firm has sold 8 acre land to Mapletreee Investments for Rs 170 crore. "Ajanta Enterprises, 50 per cent joint venture of Vascon Engineers, has successfully concluded the sale of land parcel measuring approximately 8 acres for a total gross consideration of Rs 170 crore to a SPV (special purpose vehicle) of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd (Mapletree) situated at Kharadi, Pune," the company said in a statement.

The sale deed was executed on December 17, and the entire consideration has been received. Ajanta Enterprises has balance 8 lakh sq ft of development, part of which is under progress, it added.

R Vasudevan, chairman, Vascon Engineers said the monetisation of Pune land parcel has significantly improved the growth potential of the organisation. "We believe this is a significant achievement for the company as the proceeds will be utilized towards reducing high cost debt and financing the growth," he added.

Vascon Engineers Ltd is one of the leading EPC company in India with presence in the asset light real estate business. The EPC order intake in current financial year stands at Rs 1,539 crore, while current EPC order book stands at Rs 2,175 crore, which includes external EPC orders of Rs 2,049 crore and internal orders from its real estate launches at Rs 125 crore, it said.

In real estate, 35 lakh sq ft area is under various stages of development with total expected sales realization of around Rs 2,000 crore, part of which is under development and balance will be launched in phases over next 2-3 years, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Don't rely on digital age proof while serving liquor to suspected underage customers: Delhi govt to bars

Delhis clubs, hotels and bars will now have to check physical age proof of suspected underage customers for consuming alcohol with the government declaring that digital copies will no longer be acceptable. According to the Delhi Excise Rule...

RIL shares fall nearly 2 pc; m-cap drops by Rs 17,990 cr

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd RIL fell nearly 2 per cent on Monday after the government sought to block the companys plan to sell 20 per cent stake to Saudi Aramco. The scrip declined 1.78 per cent to close at Rs 1,571 on the BSE. Durin...

Pete Davidson talks about his dating life on 'SNL'

American comedian Pete Davidson opened up about his relationship with model Kaia Gerber on Saturday Night Live SNL. According to Page Six, the comedian appeared on Saturday Night Live and spoke about his budding romance with 18-year-old mod...

Bumrah, Dhawan back for SL T20s, ODIs against Australia; Rohit rested from T20s

Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to Indias T20 and ODI squads for next months home assignments against Sri Lanka and Australia, while top batsman Rohit Sharma was rested from the T20s in the squads announced here on Monday. Opener Sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019