Left Menu
Development News Edition

S&P is the decade's runaway winner

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:02 IST
S&P is the decade's runaway winner

U.S. stocks are poised to close out the decade with the longest bull market in history still intact.

The run, which began on March 9, 2009, has narrowly avoided falling into a bear market several times over the past 10 years but for now appears on track to continue into next year. With less than two weeks left in the decade, the large cap S&P 500, with reinvested dividends, has easily outperformed other major asset classes and benchmark commodities, climbing over 250%. The Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index, a broad-based index that includes Treasuries, corporate bonds and other fixed-income products, rose 47 percent. At the other end of the spectrum, WTI crude oil lost more than 20% over the same period.

Buoyed in part by an accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, which drove bond yields to near historic lows, the S&P 500 has been the best performing benchmark equity index over the decade out of the 10 largest global economies. But while this has been the longest bull run on record, the Twenty-tens fell short of the showing for several prior decades for equities. The best of the past eight - dating to the 1940s - was the '90s, which topped 300%, followed by the '50s and the '80s, both north of 200%.

The gains in the U.S. stock market were fueled by the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, with each climbing more than 300% over the decade. Energy was the weakest group, narrowly avoiding a loss and was up only 4.3% through the Dec. 19 close. While investors showed virtually no preference between growth or value stocks in the early years of the decade, growth as an investing style has handily outperformed value stocks in the last leg of the '10s. The preference for growth names is also reflected in the performance of individual stocks over the decade, led by the gain in Netflix, which notched a staggering 4100% through the Dec. 19 close.

Bringing up the rear were several energy names, with Apache suffering the worst performance, down nearly 80% over the 10-year time frame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate Soro

Ivory Coast has issued an arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader and candidate in next years presidential election, four government sources said on Monday.Soro was due to return to Ivory Coast on Monday after months overse...

Kejriwal congratulates Hemant Soren on JMM-led alliance's poll victory in Jharkhand

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morchas JMM working president Hemant Soren on leading his alliance to a decisive poll victory in Jharkhand on Monday.The JMM-led alliance appeared on course to win a majorit...

RBI purchases Rs 10,000-cr G-Secs, sells Rs 6,825 cr securities via OMOs

The Reserve Bank on Monday purchased Rs 10,000 crore worth of long-term government securities and sold Rs 6,825 crore of four short-term securities through the special open market operations OMOs. Last week, the RBI had announced simultaneo...

BDEAC to invest 124bn FCFA in CEMAC’s 4 countries

The Development Bank of the Central African States has recently announced that it would invest 124 billion FCFA for projects in the sectors of agriculture, agro-industry, hotels, energy and finance in four countries of the Economic and Mone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019