Alembic gets USFDA nod for generic glaucoma drug

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution, used in treatment of glaucoma. The company has received nod from US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its product, which is a generic equivalent to Alcon Pharmaceuticals' Travatan Ophthalmic Solution, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Alembic said its product is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company said it now has a cumulative total of 110 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals from the USFDA.

Shares of the company closed 1.97 per cent up at Rs 551.00 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

