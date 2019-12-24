Left Menu
Paragon launches lifestyle label EEKEN for trendy millennials

Paragon Footwear, the pioneer Indian footwear company launched its athleisure and lifestyle brand EEKEN, for the young, fun and active Gen Z audience.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:33 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:33 IST
Paragon logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Paragon Footwear, the pioneer Indian footwear company launched its athleisure and lifestyle brand EEKEN, for the young, fun and active Gen Z audience. Brand EEKEN is created with the intention of injecting moments of unadulterated cool into the daily lives, routines and fashion of young and energetic consumers by offering a range of lifestyle sneakers that are accessible, durable and attuned to 'weekend life'.

The name 'EEKEN' comes, quite literally, from the middle of the 'weekend'. EEKEN range will focus on shoes (Lifestyle, Canvas and Athleisure); sandals and flip-flop segments which are designed in London UK and made in India. The EEKEN range will have over 80 unique shoe designs in the first phase. Over the next quarter, the consumers will have the option of picking from open footwear including flip-flops and sandals. The price range of the segment is from Rs 999/- to Rs 2999/-.

Out of the overall market for open and closed footwear, nearly 60 per cent of the market is unorganised and 40 per cent of the market is organised. Having said that the market is moving towards organised segment. In the next 3 years, the company plans to target INR 500 crores from the brand. The men's footwear category makes up approximately 60 per cent of the market and is growing at a CAGR of 10 per cent while women's footwear accounts for 30 per cent and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent and kids contribute to 10 per cent of the market and growing at a CAGR of 12 per cent to 15 per cent.

The footwear category is seeing a lot of action with various global brands entering the market and Indian brands making a big play with new designs. The price point in the category has certainly moved up in a big way for casual shoes. While men's footwear category always had brands, the women's category has no major national footwear brand and hence there is a huge untapped market potential.

"India is the fastest-growing market for athleisure and sportswear. We are thrilled to bring our top of the line offering to our loyal consumers who are young, ambitious and always on the move. The EEKEN range will please discerning audience across age groups," Sachin Joseph, EVP Marketing, EEKEN and Information Technology, Paragon Footwear. "Paragon is renowned for quality, durability, and value for money amongst its consumers. With EEKEN we will push the envelope for design and style in athleisure and lifestyle segment. EEKEN products will be designed in London and to suit the taste of fashion-conscious men and women," he added.

"Youngsters today are opting for sporty looks and this trend is driving the growth of athleisure market. EEKEN will operate in the mid-priced segment but in the affordable lifestyle segment. We are coming up with 80 designs to suit the aspirations and need of 18-25 years age group across middle-class income household. Our offering is designed to please," said Joseph Zachariah, Director Sales, and Marketing, Paragon Footwear at the conference. During the first phase of EEKEN launch, the company will enter markets like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nasik, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bangalore and the second phase expansion will cover other metros and cosmopolitan cities throughout the country.

Paragon Footwear's key strength is its widely spread dealer and distributor network. The company boasts of brand presence through 2.5 lakh retailers nationwide. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

