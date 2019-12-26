Ather Energy appoints Deepak Jain as CFO

Hero MotoCorp-backed electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy on Thursday appointed Deepak Jain as its Chief Financial Officer. Jain, who has worked with the likes of Apple India, P&G and Gillette over the past 20 years, joins Ather from First Advantage, where he was CFO for India business, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Ather Energy co-founder & CEO Tarun Mehta said Jain has scaled up technology and product-led companies making him an ideal addition to Ather's team. "Deepak's experience in leading teams and integrating manufacturing and business processes will play a key role in the next part of our story," he said, adding for a rapidly expanding company like Ather, an important focus area is laying the structure for effective processes.

"We are scaling up to meet the demand for the Ather 450 across the country and this requires robust systems and operations," Mehta said. Jain will specialise in conceptualising, leading and executing business expansion strategies in manufacturing, trading and services business environments and play a key role in Ather's aggressive expansion plans, the company said.

