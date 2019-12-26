Metz offers special prices as the New Year Bonanza from Dec 24 to Dec 31

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], Dec 26 (ANI/Digpu): Metz India today announced its plans for the ongoing winter season for its valued customers who have already shown immense love for the brand. Metz has announced an offer on two of its products METZ M32E6 and METZ M40E6 which have been priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. The special offer will be available from 24th Dec till 31st Dec'2019 on Amazon.in.

The company has its eye on expanding base for its esteemed customers who have already given a thumbs-up to the mega brand creating waves in India. "We have introduced special offers with the objective of maximizing customer satisfaction during the winter season. With exciting prices on key product models, we expect the forthcoming New Year to be a bright one for our customers in India," announced Liu Criver, CEO, Skyworth.

