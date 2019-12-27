Left Menu
Credberg expands its footprint to South India

Within six months of a successful launch, Credberg, a solution based investment bank focused on real estate and infrastructure, has expanded their footprint to South India.

Credberg expands its footprint to South India
Pawan Swamy, Chairman & Jt Managing Partner, Credberg and Adil Engineer, Jt Managing Partner, CREDBERG . Image Credit: ANI

The firm established by former Brookfield Financial honchos Pawan Swamy and Adil Engineer have set up its Bengaluru office to address the growing requirements for finding financial solutions in the real estate sector.

Credberg has been drawing on its expertise in real estate assets and global network to provide corporate finance solutions, asset brokerage, and capital market services across all major real estate markets. Credberg has already made a mark in such a short time by addressing the huge potential in the market place for capital solutions as most players focus on just real estate.

"Credberg is largely focused on identifying situations, providing executable advice, creating value as well as matching opportunities with the needs. We attribute our growth to our understanding of investment philosophies and to building partnerships with the spotlight on reducing conditionality thereby creating solutions," said Pawan Swamy, Chairman, and Jt Managing Partner, Credberg Advisors. "Basically, Bengaluru is the pivot for us to serve the south market. Clearly, we have seen good demand playing out in the last couple of years in Southern India. In terms of the office sector, the annual absorption levels in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai alone now contribute north of 55% of the total national absorption. In the residential space the sales velocity in the mid-market segment is stable in spite of the ongoing liquidity crisis," said Swamy on Credberg's Bengaluru operations.

"Also, we are seeing the emergence of alternate asset classes such as student housing, data centers and co-living with high concentration in the southern India belt. If you add to this backdrop, the capital and deal making needed in the market today this is an attractive proposition for us. Also from local and global investors perspective, the quality as well as diversification of real estate that is being built in the south is distinct," he added. "The ease of doing business in Bengaluru definitely, is much higher than in any other city in the country. The working environment in Bengaluru is far more conducive owing to the professionalism of developers and the efficient way of working. It's a relatively stable market and not prone to so much fluctuation and price volatility which makes it more comfortable for lenders to evaluate various kinds of projects here. Hence Bengaluru became our obvious choice. Moreover, we are very well connected in this market and will be able to leverage our network," said Adil Engineer, Jt Managing Partner, Credberg Advisors said,

"Our trustworthy and credible team matches its deep-rooted understanding of local real estate with expertise in capital markets, to provide innovative and strategic solutions to meet the precise needs of our clients. We have an unmatched track record of advising on complex situations. I am confident that we will create the right impact in South," he added. This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

