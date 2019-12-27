Left Menu
CSC e-Governance India restarts Aadhaar registration work

  New Delhi
  27-12-2019
  • Created: 27-12-2019 19:33 IST
CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, a special purpose vehicle under Meity, on Friday restarted Aadhaar registration and other related works which it plans to expand across the country next week. CSC SPV has signed an agreement with Aadhaar custodian, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), to roll out Aadhaar enrolment, make corrections and changes in the profile of the unique ID holders within its premises.

"We have restarted Aadhaar registration work from our headquarters in Okhla, Delhi. Soon, this facility will be started in CSCs in 27 state capitals and gradually this facility will be started in all district headquarters across India. "We have received permission to offer this service within our premises. I thank Telecom, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for reposing faith in CSCs and ensuring that we get Aadhaar registration work back," CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi told PTI.

Aadhaar enrolment work at CSCs in rural areas was stopped around two years back following complaints of data leakage and non compliance with security standards set by the UIDAI. There are around 3.6 lakh CSCs in the country that provide government services online to people in rural areas and small towns.

The restart of unique ID registration work coincides with Aadhaar project crossing the 125-crore mark. This means that over 1.25 billion Indians have the 12-digit unique identity number. Aadhaar is now being used as the primary identity document. According to official data, Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used close to 37,000 crore times since inception and at present UIDAI receives about 3 crore authentication requests every day.

CSC SPV comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity).

