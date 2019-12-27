Pune Metro: 3-coach train arrives, trial run soon, says CMO

The trial run of Pune Metro will take place soon as a three-coach train with a capacity of 900 passengers has arrived from Nagpur, a statement from the Maharashtra chief minister's office said on Friday. A replica coach was unveiled by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Friday.

One of the coaches will be reserved for women, it said. The coaches are made of stainless steel, light-weight and vestibuled, it informed.

Work on Pune Metro began in June, 2017 and works like erecting pillars, track laying, installing signals etc were completed in a record 30 months. The ground breaking of the line from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.