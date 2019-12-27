Dantewada poverty-alleviation plan to begin in Jan: C'garh CM

The Chhattisgarh government will launch a campaign to eliminate poverty from Naxal-affected Dantewada district over the next four years, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the National Tribal Dance Festival 2019 here on Friday, Baghel said tribal-dominated Dantewada will be freed from the tag of being one of the most backward districts.

According to projections of Reserve Bank of India and World Bank, percentage of BPL (below poverty line) families in Bastar district was between 50 to 60 per cent, while the national average is around 22 per cent, he said. He said poverty had reduced but not in tribal areas.

Taking a swipe at the previous BJP government, he said several thousand crore rupees spent in the last 15 years in the name of infrastructural development in tribal areas could not address major problems. "We have taken a pledge that we will bring prosperity in tribal areas. For this, we have chosen Dantewada district, which is vulnerable to Maoist violence and all the economic social factors are at the bottom most level there," he said.

The population of the district is 2,83,479 and number of families residing here is 48,574, of which about 57 per cent families, are BPL ones, an official statement here said. "We have set this visionary goal that in the coming four years, a special campaign will be run in the district with an objective of poverty alleviation. So that Dantewada will be considered as an aspirational district," he said.

The plan will be implemented from January and would be replicated in other areas as well, he added..

