Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dantewada poverty-alleviation plan to begin in Jan: C'garh CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 22:02 IST
Dantewada poverty-alleviation plan to begin in Jan: C'garh CM

The Chhattisgarh government will launch a campaign to eliminate poverty from Naxal-affected Dantewada district over the next four years, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the National Tribal Dance Festival 2019 here on Friday, Baghel said tribal-dominated Dantewada will be freed from the tag of being one of the most backward districts.

According to projections of Reserve Bank of India and World Bank, percentage of BPL (below poverty line) families in Bastar district was between 50 to 60 per cent, while the national average is around 22 per cent, he said. He said poverty had reduced but not in tribal areas.

Taking a swipe at the previous BJP government, he said several thousand crore rupees spent in the last 15 years in the name of infrastructural development in tribal areas could not address major problems. "We have taken a pledge that we will bring prosperity in tribal areas. For this, we have chosen Dantewada district, which is vulnerable to Maoist violence and all the economic social factors are at the bottom most level there," he said.

The population of the district is 2,83,479 and number of families residing here is 48,574, of which about 57 per cent families, are BPL ones, an official statement here said. "We have set this visionary goal that in the coming four years, a special campaign will be run in the district with an objective of poverty alleviation. So that Dantewada will be considered as an aspirational district," he said.

The plan will be implemented from January and would be replicated in other areas as well, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Bairar SHO accused of raping minor

Police here are investigating a case against a station house officer SHO who has been accused of raping a minor girl, said Superintendent of Police SP Rajesh Singh Chandel on Friday. A case had been registered regarding the kidnapping and r...

Rajnath launches dashboard of department of defence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched Dashboard of Department Defence DoD, Ministry of Defence here. A press release from the Defence Ministry said, The internal Dashboard will be used for effective monitoring of budget expendit...

UPDATE 1-German cabin crew union says to strike next week at Germanwings

German cabin crew will go on strike from Monday to Wednesday next week at Lufthansas budget airline Germanwings, the UFO labor union said Friday.The strike is an escalation of a months-long dispute with Lufthansa and its subsidiaries over ...

Bruins D Krug placed on injured reserve

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve prior to the teams opener of a home-and-home set against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Krug sustained an upper-body injury after absorbing a hit from forward Tom Wilson in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019