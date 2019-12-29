Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM's business-friendly reforms stopped halfway; investors avoiding India: Sorman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 14:07 IST
PM's business-friendly reforms stopped halfway; investors avoiding India: Sorman
Image Credit: wikipedia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken many steps to support Indian entrepreneurs' dynamism but the reforms suddenly stopped halfway due to a shift in focus to political matters, which is negatively impacting the economy, according to eminent French economist Guy Sorman. Currently, he said that both local and foreign investors are frightened and do not want to invest in India.

Sorman, who has authored many books, including 'Economics Does Not Lie: A Defence of the Free Market in a Time of Crisis', further said presently the temptation to turn to protectionism is strong in the country. "Modi initially did support the dynamism of the Indian entrepreneurs by creating a national market, fighting what is left of the Licence Raj, containing corruption, promoting Make in India.

"But he suddenly stopped halfway, forgetting his own economic agenda and focusing on political matters which suddenly gave India and his government a bad name," he told PTI. Sorman, however, steered clear of the domestic political situation.

"I do not judge the good or bad reasons to play with Hindutva and citizenship laws, none of my business in a complicated environment. "I only want to stress the negative impact on the economy at the very moment when the global economy is slowing down," he added.

E-mail queries sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) seeking comments did not elicit any response. Noting that all economists agree there is a strong link between investment and trust in institutions, Sorman said, "This trust is currently eroded at the national level, which is very sad and could have been avoided."

The economist also argued that given the importance of the informal sector and the poor quality of the statistics, the GDP measurement in India is totally unreliable. India, which till recently was hailed as the world's fastest-growing major economy, has seen growth rate decline to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter of 2019-20.

This has largely been attributed to the slowdown in investment that has now broadened into consumption, driven by financial stress among rural households and weak job creation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Cold snap kills 50 in Bangladesh

At least 50 people have died in Bangladesh as cold weather continues to sweep across the country, heath officials said. The countrys lowest temperature this year was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius 40.1 Fahrenheit early on Sunday in Tetulia...

Cannot put a timeline when I will get fit: Bhuvneshwar

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not sure when he will make a comeback to competitive cricket as it is yet to be ascertained whether a surgery is required to treat his sports hernia. The senior seamer, who is expected to be out for an inde...

Hemant Soren, 44, takes oath as 11th chief minister of

Hemant Soren, 44, takes oath as 11th chief minister ofJharkhand this will be his second stint as CM....

PM's business-friendly reforms stopped halfway; investors avoiding India: Sorman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken many steps to support Indian entrepreneurs dynamism but the reforms suddenly stopped halfway due to a shift in focus to political matters, which is negatively impacting the economy, according to eminen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019