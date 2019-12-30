Left Menu
Development News Edition

CECEP Solar Energy Technology (Zhenjiang) wins two key government procurement tenders

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 10:57 IST

CECEP Solar Energy Technology (Zhenjiang) finished the year in high spirits with the winning of the tender bids for the centralized procurement project of Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), and the centralized photovoltaic module procurement project of China Energy Engineering Corporation (Energy China) for the first half of 2020. Company executives ascribe the success at garnering the two bids to the teamwork displayed by all departments, reflecting the quality of CECEP's management of the market and focus on sustainable development. Learn full details of the bidding (in Chinese) at http://guangfu.bjx.com.cn/news/20191224/1030797.shtml

2019 was a watershed year for the firm. During the year, CECEP undertook efforts in two key areas: strengthening the existing foundation of the company, as well as, for the second time in the history of the firm, undertaking an overall transformation in order to be fully prepared for entry into the third decade of the 20th century. We are proud to say that, during this year, employees pulled out all the stops to work diligently and "fulfill the original mission of photovoltaic industry practitioners with courage and boldness", by taking the next step in upgrading technology and optimizing management functions, with the ultimate goal of effectively driving the growth of the company.

In the spirit of an oft-quoted Chinese aphorism, "those who desire the same will win", CECEP Solar Energy Technology (Zhenjiang) plans to continue the effort, promoting and supporting both pragmatic innovation as well as innovation in technology, building on the existing information infrastructure, serving customers with better quality and more efficient products, further expanding the market, while embarking of the continued transformation of the business model to meet the needs and expectations of the coming decade.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Nadda to meet party general secretaries to discuss CAA outreach program, other issues today

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting of party general secretaries later on Monday. The meeting will be held over different issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA out...

Take pride in recognition of my profession: Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan feels proud to be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinemas highest honour, and says he has nothing but gratitude and affection for the people of the country. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday pre...

Left parties to stage protest against police action during anti-CAA, anti-NRC demonstrations

Left parties on Monday will stage a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar here against the police action on anti-CAA and anti-NRC protestors over the past few weeks in the country.At least 26 people, including 16 from Uttar Pradesh, are dead and scor...

UPDATE 1-NFL-49ers hold off Seahawks, Patriots stunned by Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers held off a late charge by the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFCs top seed while defending Super Bowl champions New England were stunned by the Miami Dolphins on the final day of the NFL regular season.The Seahawks we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019