Left Menu
Development News Edition

Del-Mum, Del-Kol train routes to be free from waitlisting in 5 yrs: Rly Board chairman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 16:59 IST
Del-Mum, Del-Kol train routes to be free from waitlisting in 5 yrs: Rly Board chairman

Trains running on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata routes will be free from waitlisted tickets in the next five years, Chairman Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Monday. Speaking at a press briefing, Yadav said the railways is working on three additional dedicated freight corridors at an estimated cost of about Rs 2.6 lakh crore over the next 10 years which will help the national transporter free up the current tracks to run enough passenger trains so that no traveller gets wait-listed.

"Passengers could expect to be free of waiting list within the next five years on the two busiest routes of Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah, where dedicated freight corridors (DFC) construction is under works and is expected to be completed by 2021," Yadav said. He said the vision of railways was that when DFC is completed, the existing routes will be completely free of freight as a result of which passenger trains can be run on demand.

"The work to upgrade (train speed) on the route to 160 kmph has already been sanctioned and will be done in the next four years," he said. He also said the thrust of the railways would be to commission DFC's. While the Bhadan–Khurja section (194 km) of Eastern DFC has been completed and commercial trials have started from October 2019, the Rewari-Madar section (305 km) of Western DFC has also been completed and commercial trial runs have started from December 27, 2019.

Yadav also said that approval to increase average speed of passenger trains by 60 per cent has been given which will make journeys by Rajdhani train fully overnight. He also said 194 trains have been upgraded to Utkrisht standard in 2019-20, and 78 new train services have been introduced between April-October 2019.

As many as 120 pairs of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) trains have been converted to faster and safer Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) by utilizing 156 LHB rakes, and 104 passenger trains have been converted into Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU), he said. He also said 38,331 bio-toilets have been installed in 11,703 coaches from April-November 2019, taking the total numbers of bio-toilets to 2,34,248 fitted in 65,627 coaches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-In-form Ings feeling the love as Saints continue to improve

Southampton striker Danny Ings said he is enjoying football again as his goals in recent weeks and manager Ralph Hasenhuettls tactical changes have Saints looking up the Premier League table rather than down. Ings scored the equalizer again...

Indian Bank to revise MCLR from January 3

Indian Bank on Monday said it would revise lending rates on marginal cost of funds from January 3. The bank has revised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate with effect from January 3, 2020, the city- based bank said in a Bombay S...

Nagaland Assembly Speaker dies of lung cancer

Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai, after battling lung cancer for several months, family members said. He was 67. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party NDPP leader was diagnosed with can...

Ayushman, Shahid, Yami and Kiara top BAAP Ratings of 2019

New Delhi India, Dec 30, ANIBusinessWire India BAAP Ratings, Indias most scientific Bollywood ratings has released this years BAAP ratings with Ayushmann Khurana and Yami Gautam topping the 2019 rankings closely followed by Shahid Kapoor an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019