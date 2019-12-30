Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips from record levels as traders book profits

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 22:29 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street slips from record levels as traders book profits
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street slipped on Monday as investors booked profits on the penultimate day of the decade after optimism over improving U.S.-China trade relations fueled a stock market rally this month.

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the pact was likely to be signed in the next week but added that confirmation would come from President Donald Trump or the Office of U.S. Trade Representative. A South China Morning Post report earlier said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would travel to Washington later this week to sign the deal.

The benchmark S&P 500 closed at all-time highs in nine of the past 11 sessions, also powered by improving global sentiment and a loose monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. But with no other major updates on trade expected before the new year and thin trading volumes in a holiday-shortened week, some analysts expect the record run to lose steam further.

"It has been a pretty spectacular year, and Q4 especially has been really good, so a lot of times people might be inclined to take some profits," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin. Tech stocks largely led the drop in the S&P 500, with Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc dragging the sector. Information technology stocks were the best performing among the 11 S&P 500 subsectors this year.

"It is also not uncommon for the leading sectors to pull back first when people start to sell because if it is an outperformer, then it warrants a lot more downside risk," Frederick said. Conversely, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp led gains on the benchmark index, tracking higher oil prices. The energy was the only S&P 500 sector in the black.

At 11:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 152.05 points, or 0.53%, at 28,493.21, the S&P 500 was down 16.55 points, or 0.51%, at 3,223.47. The Nasdaq Composite was down 64.73 points, or 0.72%, at 8,941.89. Nio Inc soared 43.6% after the Tesla rival beat quarterly revenue estimates on higher demand for its electric vehicles.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.65-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 48 new highs and 20 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Russia denounces US air strikes, Hezbollah attacks in Iraq

Moscow, Dec 30 AFP Russias foreign ministry on Monday called the exchange of strikes between Hezbollah and US forces in Iraq unacceptable, and called for restraint from both sides. We consider such actions unacceptable and counterproductive...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips from record levels as traders book profits

Wall Street slipped on Monday as investors booked profits on the penultimate day of the decade after optimism over improving U.S.-China trade relations fueled a stock market rally this month.White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said on M...

Report: Browns want to interview Ravens OC Roman

The Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coaching vacancy, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Monday. The Browns parted ways with Freddie Kitchens after one season 6-1...

UPDATE 1-Turkey may send allied Syrian fighters to Libya - sources

Turkey is considering sending allied Syrian fighters to Libya as part of planned military support for the besieged government in Tripoli, four senior Turkish sources said on Monday, potentially bringing more foreign influence into the compl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019