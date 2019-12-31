Left Menu
Development News Edition

TCL CSOT Accelerates Implementation of Global Strategy with Holding of the Roof-sealing Ceremony for Phase 1 of the India Module Project

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tirupati
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 10:26 IST
TCL CSOT Accelerates Implementation of Global Strategy with Holding of the Roof-sealing Ceremony for Phase 1 of the India Module Project
Image Credit: PR Newswire

TCL Group (000100.SZ) is accelerating the implementation of the group's global strategy, with the successful hosting by its subsidiary, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), of a roof-sealing ceremony for the Phase 1 of the main facility of its first overseas project, the India Module Project at the TCL Industry Park in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India, on December 30, 2019.

The ceremony not only marks TCL CSOT's embarking on the next critical stage of development in international markets but also represents the firm's moving a step closer towards its goal of achieving smart manufacturing and global distribution. In addition, with the completion of the main facility in India, TCL CSOT expects to enhance its capabilities in serving customers and partners worldwide and improve the supply chain system of the Indian panel sector.

TCL CSOT expands into India

The project has encountered a number of difficulties since the production facility started construction on September 26, 2019, including shortages of raw materials, workers and equipment. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the project's team, China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp and local subcontractors, the completion of Phase 1 took place within three months, meeting all goals for this phase in terms of the physical build-out of the facility.

At the roof-sealing ceremony, Zhao Jun, Senior Vice President of TCL CSOT, General Manager of Wuhan CSOT and General Manager of Large-size Panel Business Group called on the whole team to continue with the same level of effort to ensure the Indian facility's successful start of operations in March 2020 and upgrade to mass production just one month later, with the aim of having the project serve as the firm's first bridgehead outside of the home market.

The 280,000-square-meter facility will become the production centre for large-sized TV screens as well as small and medium-sized mobile device displays. The facility will be built in two phases. With a planned investment of 1.53 billion yuan (approx. US$219 million), Phase I will see the completion of 11 production lines, of which 5 will be allocated to TV panels and 6 to displays for mobile phones. The current roadmap calls for the production of 8 million 26" to 55" TV panels and 30 million 3.5" to 8" mobile phone panels annually, with built-in flexibility to adjust the mix based on the growth trends of the Indian market.

TCL CSOT chose India as the first overseas stop because of its great market potential. As India has become the world's third TV market and the second mobile phone market,Samsung, Xiaomi and other mobile phone and TV manufacturers, many of which are customers of TCL CSOT, all have factories in India. In order to respond to customer demand quickly, achieve the integrated production of whole TVs or phones, shorten the production cycle as well as the transport distance for the raw materials, improve the efficiency of the supply chain, and, generally speaking, enhance the industrial competitiveness of TCL Group, TCL CSOT launched the project in India.

Multiple measures undertaken to ensure a smooth and seamless workflow once the Indian facility is put into production

TCL CSOT put a substantial amount of effort into the planning for the organizational structure, factory resources and upstream suppliers.

• TCL CSOT is committed to establishing customer- and market-orientated flexible organizations with the goal of achieving unified management of customers, products and strategies in TCL CSOT India Module Project, Shenzhen CSOT and Wuhan CSOT.

• TCL CSOT is planning to bring the current mainstream production technologies and the most advanced production equipment into India by allocating its domestic resources. • TCL CSOT is determined to invite its upstream supporting suppliers to invest in the local area in order to develop an overseas industrial cluster. Currently the India Module Project has attracted Chinese main material suppliers in the upstream supply chain to make investment locally.

Unlike previous investments, TCL CSOT is committed to outputting the supply chain capability from the panel to the complete machine by its India Project. It is the first time for TCL CSOT Module business to break into the international markets, which will pave the way for our panel business entering India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. prosecutors charge suspect in Hanukkah stabbing rampage with hate crime

Federal prosecutors filed hate-crime charges on Monday against the man accused of a stabbing rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration, saying he kept journals with references to Adolf Hitler and Naz...

Delhi remains in grip of severe cold

Delhiites continued to reel under severe cold conditions on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius, over two notches above than that on Monday morning. While parts of national capital witnessed shallow to mod...

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

Winds of change in alternative power generation are sweeping across western Rajasthan with wind and solar energy producing surplus electricity for the tenth successive year considerably reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In the Jaisalmer re...

WADA better positioned to wipe out drug cheats, chief says

Montreal, Dec 31 AFP Outgoing WADA President Craig Reedie says the Russian doping scandal shows that clean sport is under attack, but the anti-doping organisation now has the tools to better weed out drug cheats. Taking stock of his six yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019